SUCCESSION Premiere Draws 2.3 Million Viewers; New Series High For Its Fourth And Final Season

The season four debut of SUCCESSION garnered 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, marking a series high. Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62% compared to last season's premiere (1.4M) and 33% compared to last season's finale (1.7M), with season 3 episodes going on to average 7.2 million viewers per episode across platforms. Viewership figures are based on Nielsen and first party data.

Compared to other Sunday night HBO Original premieres, Sunday's total viewing number was 51% ahead of the season two premiere of "The White Lotus" and trailed only "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us," and "Euphoria" among recent HBO series. In addition, viewing of SUCCESSION on HBO Max has been accelerating in anticipation of the new season, with last week up more than 4x versus the previous week.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series debuted March 26, with new episodes debuting Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season four debuted to critical praise, with Vulture calling it "a shining example of the best qualities of TV," Variety claiming it "tops itself again," and IndieWire hailing it "the end all, be all of TV."

The first three seasons of SUCCESSION have garnered 48 Emmy® nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Between new episodes, viewers can tune in to the official SUCCESSION podcast, which features conversations with the major players from the award-winning HBO series. Hosted by Kara Swisher, the multi-part podcast dives deep into the razor-sharp writing, dynamic performances and high-powered family drama that drive the series. The podcast is currently #1 on Apple's TV & Film chart in the U.S.

Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.