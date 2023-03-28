Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SUCCESSION Premiere Draws 2.3 Million Viewers; New Series High For Its Fourth And Final Season

SUCCESSION Premiere Draws 2.3 Million Viewers; New Series High For Its Fourth And Final Season

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series debuted March 26.

Mar. 28, 2023  

The season four debut of SUCCESSION garnered 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, marking a series high. Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62% compared to last season's premiere (1.4M) and 33% compared to last season's finale (1.7M), with season 3 episodes going on to average 7.2 million viewers per episode across platforms. Viewership figures are based on Nielsen and first party data.

Compared to other Sunday night HBO Original premieres, Sunday's total viewing number was 51% ahead of the season two premiere of "The White Lotus" and trailed only "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us," and "Euphoria" among recent HBO series. In addition, viewing of SUCCESSION on HBO Max has been accelerating in anticipation of the new season, with last week up more than 4x versus the previous week.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series debuted March 26, with new episodes debuting Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season four debuted to critical praise, with Vulture calling it "a shining example of the best qualities of TV," Variety claiming it "tops itself again," and IndieWire hailing it "the end all, be all of TV."

The first three seasons of SUCCESSION have garnered 48 Emmy® nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Between new episodes, viewers can tune in to the official SUCCESSION podcast, which features conversations with the major players from the award-winning HBO series. Hosted by Kara Swisher, the multi-part podcast dives deep into the razor-sharp writing, dynamic performances and high-powered family drama that drive the series. The podcast is currently #1 on Apple's TV & Film chart in the U.S.

Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Sundance Institute Trans Possibilities Intensive Fellows Announced Photo
Sundance Institute Trans Possibilities Intensive Fellows Announced
The Fellows selected for 2023 are: Seyi Adebanjo, Rajvi Desai, Malik Ever, Nick Janaye, Jamie John and Tee Park Jaehyung. This year's Creative Advisors include Sydney Freeland (Drunktown’s Finest), Aitch Alberto (Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe), Félix Endara (UNSEEN) and Chase Joynt (Framing Agnes). 
Harriet Sansom Harris’ Film Wins at Sonoma International Film Festival Photo
Harriet Sansom Harris’ Film Wins at Sonoma International Film Festival
Luminaries such as JULES cast Academy Award®-winner Ben Kingsley, Tony Award-Winner Harriet Sansom Harris, Succession star Zoe Winters, and Jade Quon and special guests Karen Allen (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Academy Award®-winning producer David Dinerstein (“Summer of Soul”), and more.
Video: Watch REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Midseason Trailer Photo
Video: Watch REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Midseason Trailer
Bravo has debuted the midseason video trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The trailer reveals a first look at what led to Melissa and Joe Gorga not attending Teresa Guidice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. It also gives a look inside new cast member Danielle Cabral's fallouts with Margaret Josephs and fellow newbie Rachel Fuda.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ SpecialVideo: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ Special
March 27, 2023

Watch Miley Cyrus perform 'Jaded' from her recent album 'Endless Summer Vacation' on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special. Cyrus' cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”
Video: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday MorningVideo: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday Morning
March 27, 2023

Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—were featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from their acclaimed new album, Celebrants: “Where the Long Line Leads,” “Holding Pattern” and “To The Airport.”  Watch the video now!
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and AdditionsLos Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
March 27, 2023

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has announced a new date. The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.
Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'
March 27, 2023

Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life.
Penguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano DayPenguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano Day
March 27, 2023

‘Second Variety’ follows the critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Handfuls Of Night’, which was inspired by Arthur Jeffes’ expedition where he re-created famous explorer Scott’s last Antarctic trip in 1911. This was followed by the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, titled ‘A Matter of Life… 2021’.
share