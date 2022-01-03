STOP-ZEMLIA Sets Limited Theater Run Starting January 21

Following a successful run on the global film festival circuit, Altered Innocence is inviting audiences to relieve the beauty and trauma of being a teenager beginning January 21 with Stop-Zemlia. Kateryna Gornostai's debut feature premiered at the Berlinale Generations, where it won the Crystal Bear for Best Film.

The Youth Jury declared: "The film convincingly covers a variety of important topics which appeal to us as young people. Platonic love, queerness, solidarity and psychological stress reinforce the effect of the film as an authentic coming-of-age story. By virtue of creative visualisation techniques, it becomes clear in an artistic manner how our generation dreams, feels and experiences life. The message is conveyed that it is part of life to face certain fears in order to be able to enjoy the most exciting years of youth."

Stop-Zemlia went on to screen at New York's New Directors/New Films Festival and the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

Stop-Zemlia will open in Los Angeles for a weeklong run at the Laemmle Glendale on January 21. The film will be available on VOD nationwide the same day.

Hanging out with friends, smoking too much, spinning bottles and kissing, making mistakes, playing, refusing to accept, dreaming with open eyes - life as a teenager can be overwhelmingly beautiful and difficult at the same time. Introverted high school girl Masha sees herself as an outsider unless she's hanging out with her two best friends, Yana and Senia, who share her non-conformist status. While trying to navigate through her last year of school, Masha falls in love in a way that forces her out of her comfort zone. In her debut, the Ukrainian director Kateryna Gornostai composes a deeply emotional and multi-layered portrait of a generation whilst seamlessly flowing between the fictional and the documental.

Watch the new trailer here: