STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH - THE FINAL SEASON: VOL. 1 Releases Original Soundtrack

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - The Final Season: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-8) is available now from Walt Disney Records. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 3 debuted on February 21, with new episodes releasing each week, streaming exclusively on Disney+. The music by award-winning composer Kevin Kiner is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - The Final Season: Vol. 2 (Episodes 9-15) is set for release on May 3.

Commenting on the music, Kevin, Sean, and Deana Kiner said, “we are very excited that the soundtrack for Bad Batch season 3 has been released. Season 3 takes some big turns and the music went along for the ride! We can't believe how far these characters have come, and it's been such a joy to develop their themes and music alongside them. We hope you enjoy listening to these cues as much as we enjoyed composing and performing them. May the Force be with all of you!”

About Kevin Kiner

Kevin Kiner is a renowned composer with an illustrious career and numerous Emmy and Annie nominations. He has won an impressive tally of 20 BMI Film & TV Awards and is one of the industry's most versatile and in-demand composers. Kiner collaborated closely with George Lucas and Dave Filoni on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and won the 2021 Annie Award for "Best Music–TV/Media" for the series' finale episode. He has also worked on “Peacemaker,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Titans,” “Doom Patrol,” “City on a Hill,” “Dark Winds,” “Hell on Wheels,” “CSI: Miami,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Ahsoka,” which marks a historic milestone in the Star Wars saga.

About “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

In the epic final season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” showcases a talented voice cast, including Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”), Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”), Keisha Castle-Hughes ("Whale Rider"), Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld"), Noshir Dalal ("It's Pony") and Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”).

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck ("Ahsoka," “The Mandalorian”), with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance,” "Star Wars: Visions") as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as senior producer. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.