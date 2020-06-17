STAR WARS Star Mark Hamill to Headline Joe Biden Fundraiser

It was announced today that Star Wars star Mark Hamill will moderate a "virtual conversation about hope and democracy" at an online fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden on June 30.

Tickets to the event range from $500 to $100,000 per person. All proceeds will benefit the campaign to elect Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Earlier Biden fundraisers have featured appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno, John Legend and Andra Day.

Earlier this week, the Biden campaign announced that its Victory Fund had raised $80.8 million throughout the month of May.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You