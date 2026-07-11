 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Best of Nus Braka Clip Highlights Paul Giamatti

The clip focuses on the character's deep hatred for the Federation across key moments from the series.

By:



A new clip from STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, now streaming on Paramount+, compiles standout moments featuring Nus Braka, the antagonist portrayed by Paul Giamatti. The video, posted to the Paramount YouTube channel, spotlights the character described as a Klingon and Tellarite with a deep, vengeful hatred for the Federation.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is part of the long-running Star Trek franchise and follows cadets training at the Federation's premier officer training institution. The series streams exclusively on Paramount+, which carries a broad library of content from CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and other properties under the Paramount umbrella.

The Nus Braka compilation offers viewers a focused look at one of the series' central villains, tracing the character's antagonism toward the Federation through scenes drawn from across the show. Giamatti portrays the character, who carries a deep, vengeful hatred for the Federation.

Paramount has been active in posting character-focused clip packages for its streaming titles. Earlier coverage on BroadwayWorld included a compilation of legacy actor cameos from STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Seasons 4 and 5, reflecting a broader pattern of archival and highlight content across the Star Trek catalog on Paramount+.

More on Paramount
Recent Articles
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: 16 Minutes of Tim Riggins' Most Iconic Moments on Paramount+
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: 16 Minutes of Tim Riggins' Most Iconic Moments on Paramount+
7/8/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $139
More Hot Shows Discounts