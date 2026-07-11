STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Best of Nus Braka Clip Highlights Paul Giamatti

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A new clip from STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, now streaming on Paramount+, compiles standout moments featuring Nus Braka, the antagonist portrayed by Paul Giamatti. The video, posted to the Paramount YouTube channel, spotlights the character described as a Klingon and Tellarite with a deep, vengeful hatred for the Federation.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is part of the long-running Star Trek franchise and follows cadets training at the Federation's premier officer training institution. The series streams exclusively on Paramount+, which carries a broad library of content from CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and other properties under the Paramount umbrella.

The Nus Braka compilation offers viewers a focused look at one of the series' central villains, tracing the character's antagonism toward the Federation through scenes drawn from across the show. Giamatti portrays the character, who carries a deep, vengeful hatred for the Federation.

Paramount has been active in posting character-focused clip packages for its streaming titles. Earlier coverage on BroadwayWorld included a compilation of legacy actor cameos from STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Seasons 4 and 5, reflecting a broader pattern of archival and highlight content across the Star Trek catalog on Paramount+.

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