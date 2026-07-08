FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: 16 Minutes of Tim Riggins' Most Iconic Moments on Paramount+

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A new compilation video from Paramount gathers 16 minutes of standout moments featuring Tim Riggins, the Dillon Panthers football player portrayed by Taylor Kitsch, from the drama series FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. The clip package is now available on the Paramount YouTube channel.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS is a drama series set in the fictional small town of Dillon, Texas, centered on the culture surrounding HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL and the lives of players, coaches, and families connected to the Dillon Panthers. The series ran for five seasons and developed a devoted following for its character-driven storytelling and naturalistic performances.

The full series is currently available to stream on Paramount+, the streaming service that carries content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Pictures, and Showtime, among other properties. The compilation is part of an ongoing series of clip packages the channel has posted to highlight key moments from titles in its library.

Paramount has been active in releasing similar retrospective content across its streaming catalog in recent weeks, including a fire-making challenge compilation from SURVIVOR spanning ten seasons of the long-running reality competition.

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