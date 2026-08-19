SOULIDIFIED to Sign With Atlantic Records, Perform at Rock in Rio

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Breakout pop/R&B group SOULIDIFIED has officially signed to Atlantic Records. Formed on Netflix's competition series Building the Band, the four-member group, comprising Shade Jenifer, Malik Heard, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce, captured hearts worldwide as the show's fan-favorite group. In the short time since their on-screen inception, the band has cultivated a global fandom and a combined social media audience numbering in the millions.

'We're proud to officially call Atlantic home,' shares SOULIDIFIED. 'As a band blending backgrounds, our harmony stands for something bigger—unity that we're excited to share with the world. We've worked hard to get here, and we know we're just getting started. To our fans around the world, thank you for believing in us from day one. We love you more than words can say. Atlantic, let's have some fun, we've got a whole world to take over.'

'From the first time I saw them on Building the Band, I knew these four had a rare quality I hadn't seen in any group I've managed before,' says the band's manager, Johnny Wright. 'Beyond their obvious vocal and performance talent, the fact that they came together sight unseen makes it clear God had a hand in their story. I'm proud to be part of their journey and especially excited that they are now a part of the Bee/Wright Entertainment, Atlantic Records, and WME family.'

'We could not be more excited to welcome Soulidified to the Atlantic family,' said Michael Parker, SVP, A&R and Justin Horowitz, VP, Digital Marketing at Atlantic Records. 'Beyond their undeniable talent, this band is breaking boundaries in ways that no band has before. What they represent and stand for, both individually and as a group, has already garnered an incredible community that we can't wait to watch grow and evolve.'

Following the overwhelming independent success of their breakout singles, 'One & Only' and 'What's Your Name,' SOULIDIFIED has quickly established themselves as an unstoppable live force. The group most recently wrapped an impressive four-date stadium support run alongside global superstar Khalid. From viral moments, including a standout performance on the TERRELL Show, to singing the National Anthem at an LA Rams game, the group's stage presence and vocal precision continue to captivate audiences across the pop landscape.

Guided by music manager Johnny Wright and Day to Day Management's Fernando Watson and Jayvon Hicks, SOULIDIFIED is poised for international expansion. The group is slated to take the stage at the Rock in Rio festival next month, followed by nearly sold-out headline and showcase dates across key European territories, including the UK, France, Germany, and Amsterdam.

About Soulidified

Soulidified is a pop/R&B group composed of Shade Jenifer, Malik Heard, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce. Known for seamless vocal harmonies, infectious charm, and dynamic stage presence, the group rapidly transitioned into one of music's most buzzed-about rising acts. Backed by a multi-platform audience of millions worldwide, a major label deal at Atlantic Records, and management from Bee/Wright Entertainment, Soulidified is spearheading a new era for vocal groups.

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