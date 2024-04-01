'SNACK SHACK' is Available on Digital This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SNACK SHACK will be available to buy on digital April 2nd.

Nebraska City, summer of 1991—Inseparable best friends AJ and Moose seize the opportunity to run the local pool's rundown snack shack after their plan to gamble on dog races and sell home-brewed beer goes down the drain. Dreaming of striking it rich, things take an unexpected turn when they meet Brooke, an effortlessly cool lifeguard who puts their big summer plans and their friendship at risk.

Starring: Conor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, Mika Abdalla with Nick Robinson and David Costabile

Directed and written by: Adam Carter Rehmeier