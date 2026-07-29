SIIIX Vol. 3 to Pair HIIIT's Percussion Archive With Global Artists

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Maloca Records is set to release SIIIX, Vol. 3, the third installment in an ongoing collaborative series from The Hague based ensemble HIIIT. The project pairs the collective's extensive percussion archive with a group of artists working in experimental electronic music, including TOUMBA, SLIKBACK, LEMNA, KONDUKU, 33MYBW and JUNG AN TAGEN. Curated and initiated by HIIIT member Frank Wienk, known as BINKBEATS, the series has expanded in scope since its start, with earlier volumes performed live in Eindhoven and Brussels alongside past collaborators upsammy and Rrose. For this installment, HIIIT worked with each artist through a two-way exchange, threading track-specific percussion recordings directly into their compositions.

Release date: 29 July 2026

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Maloca presents SIIIX, Vol.3, the latest entry in The Hague based ensemble HIIIT's ongoing collaborative series, once again pairing the collective's expansive percussion archive with a carefully selected group of sonic practitioners operating at the fringes of the experimental electronic landscape.

The established collaborative series, curated and initiated by HIIIT member Frank Wienk (Binkbeats), has gone from strength to strength since its inception. As its list of contributors has grown, so too has its scope, with the collective unleashing live performances of the first two EPs live in Eindhoven and Brussels alongside former collaborators upsammy and Rrose. Now back in the studio and continuing the project's process-led approach, HIIIT offers up its vast collection of percussion, initiating a discourse between reams of eclectic sound sources and a cadre of hand-picked, percussively-driven artists.

Chosen by the collective for this third volume are Toumba, Konduku, Slikback, 33EMYBW, Jung An Tagen and Japan-based composer Lemna. Tracks were developed in a two way exchange, with each piece developed through additional, track-specific percussion recordings threaded directly into the artists' compositions, producing a unified yet dynamic collaborative effort which retains the distinct spatial logic of each contributor.

Whether on the relentless descent of Jung An Tagen's ferric 'Jaw', the dislocative, frenetic atmosphere of 33EMYBW's 'The Disorientation of Dagobert' or the hyper-saturated lashings of Slikback's 'Anvil', each collaboration shares a core organic DNA, though each unfolds through its own distinct lattice. World-building and hypnotic atmospheres come into play through Lemna's invocation-inducing 'Waltz Of The Fossils' and Konduku's playful cycling tones on 'Başıboş', whilst Toumba's 'Amwaj' closes the gap between soundsystem propulsion and intricate rhythmic design, driving through transient tonal resonances, pulsing low end and footwork-informed momentum.

As with previous editions, the release is bound together by HIIIT's shared palette of organic percussion recordings and an ongoing dialogue between performers, producers and instrumentation. Transcending the definition of static compilation, SIIIX V3 documents a collaborative process in motion, where acoustic material is continually reshaped, redistributed and recontextualised across multiple creative voices.

Tracklist

01 Lemna - Waltz of the Fossils

02 33MYBW - The Disorientation of Dagobert

03 Jung An Tagen - Jaw

04 Slikback - Anvil

05 Konduku - Basıbos

06 Toumba - Amwaj

The six-track release includes LEMNA's Waltz of the Fossils, 33MYBW's The Disorientation of Dagobert, JUNG AN TAGEN's Jaw, SLIKBACK's Anvil, KONDUKU's Basıbos and TOUMBA's Amwaj, with each piece built around HIIIT's shared percussion recordings while retaining the distinct approach of its contributing artist.

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