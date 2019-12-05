SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Comes to Hulu on December 11

IFC's critically-acclaimed Sherman's Showcase comes to Hulu Wednesday, December 11. Created by Emmy-nominated writers Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched) and executive produced by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius at Get Lifted Film Co. & Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia, the series currently boasts a very impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A sketch variety show like none before, Sherman's Showcase travels through time via music and clips drawn from the forty-year library of a legendary (fictional) musical variety show. Inspired by shows like Solid Gold, Soul Train and Laugh-In.



Starring Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, with special guests stars including Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, Common, Affion Crockett, Morris Day, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Quincy Jones, Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans, Bresha Webb and more.



Created and written by Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin. Directed by Matt Piedmont and executive produced by Riddle, Salahuddin, and John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius at Get Lifted Film Co. & Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia.





Related Articles View More TV Stories