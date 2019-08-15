SCIENTOLOGY AND THE AFTERMATH From Leah Remini Will Finish With Two Hour Special

Variety reports that Leah Remini's "Scientology and the Aftermath" series will end its third and final season with a two-hour special, which will reportedly cover the sexual assault allegations leveled at the Church of Scientology. She co-produces the show with another former Scientologist, Mike Rinder.

"Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team's support 'The Aftermath' wouldn't be what we intended," said Remini in a statement. "We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways. We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don't have people stop us with a 'thank you for doing what you guys are doing' and it's your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will."

"Leah, Mike and all the contributors who have courageously shared their stories with us over the past 36 episodes exemplify A&E's mission to be a home for brave storytellers to share their truths no matter the obstacles," said A&E executive vice president and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant. "We can't thank Leah and the team at IPC enough for creating this groundbreaking series."

Remini starred opposite Kevin James on "The King of Queens" for nine years. She left Scientology publicly in 2013, and has since been one of its most vocal public opponents.

Read the original story on Variety.





