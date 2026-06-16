SCHOOL OF ROCK's Ava Della Pietra and More Among Nominees at 17th Annual New Media Film Festival

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The 17th Annual New Media Film Festival has announced its 2026 award winners, spotlighting a dynamic slate of creators whose work bridges performance, storytelling, and cutting‑edge media. This year's festival placed a special spotlight on artists with theatrical roots — including Broadway alumna Ava Della Pietra, whose musical short 2 Can Play earned the Music/Song Award.

Founded and directed by Susan Johnston, the festival has championed “stories worth telling” since 2009, celebrating creators across all cultures, all ages, and all forms of media. The 2026 edition continued that mission with a lineup featuring Broadway talent, Emmy winners, music legends, and emerging voices redefining how stories are told on screen and beyond.

Ava Della Pietra,known for her breakout performance in School of Rock, was honored for 2 Can Play, directed by Azzie Scott. The musical short blends pop, theatricality, and narrative performance, showcasing Della Pietra's evolution from Broadway performer to multifaceted recording artist and screen storyteller.

Her win underscores the festival's growing reputation as a launchpad for stage‑trained artists expanding into new media.

Several additional theater and performance community wins included:

Music icon David Byrne — creator of Broadway's American Utopia — earned the Music Video Award for What Is The Reason For It?, co‑directed with Dustin Yellin and Ricardo Villavicencio. The piece merges performance art, sculpture, and conceptual storytelling.

Emmy‑nominated performers Mary Lou Belli and Lee Garlington starred in Happy Birthday, Dorif, winner of the Short Award, bringing veteran acting craft to the screen.

KC Wayland's acclaimed audio drama universe expanded with We're Alive: Descendants S2, winner of the Podcast Award, celebrated for its ensemble‑driven, cinematic sound design.

Emmy winner Matthew Avant took home the Pilot Award for Roots & Relics, a character‑driven adventure series blending performance, mystery, and world‑building.

The festival's top honor, the Grand Prize Award, was presented to Ish Meets A Mermaid (USA), directed by Jonathan Thunder. A multidisciplinary Ojibwe artist, Thunder was recognized for his visionary blend of Indigenous storytelling and magical realism.

2026 Award Winners — Full List

GRAND PRIZE

Ish Meets A Mermaid — Dir. Jonathan Thunder (USA)

AI

Sunflowers — Dir. YongJik Lee (South Korea)

ANIMATION

The Adventures of The Sensokids — Dir. Kris Wimberly (USA)

ART

One Day the Sun Will Shine Only for You — Dir. Gjert Rognli (Norway)

CHILDREN

Kishta, the Black Cat — Dir. Matan Yedidia (Israel)

DIGITAL COMIC

Halloween Girl – Gods and Monsters — Richard T. Wilson (USA)

DOCUMENTARY

Is AI Gonna Get Better or Nah? — Dir. Nick Roth (USA)

FAITH & FAMILY

The Chapel Door — Dir. Aleksa Ristovic (Malta)

FEATURE LENGTH

Turiya – The Life and Teachings of Ramana Maharshi — Dir. Leif Heimbold (USA)

GENERATIVE MIXED MEDIA

Pieces of Pittsburgh — Christopher Ruane (USA)

METAVERSE / NFT

Signals of Light — Dir. Milena Todor Pantelic (Serbia)

MICRODRAMA

My Husband's Nephew Is My Guilty Pleasure — Dir. Ivy Yu (USA)

MUSIC / SONG

2 Can Play — Artist Ava Della Pietra (USA)

MUSIC VIDEO

What Is The Reason For It? — Artist David Byrne (USA)

NEW MEDIA

A Day (HARU) — Dir. Da Eun Kim (South Korea)

PILOT

Roots & Relics — Dir. Matthew Avant (USA)

PODCAST

We're Alive: Descendants S2 — Dir. KC Wayland (USA)

SCRIPTS – TOP PROJECTS

Daisy & Jordan — Johanna Beale Keller

Thanksgiving – An Extended Family in 3 Acts — Brian Seth Hurst

The Legend of Iron Dog — Andrea Park

Duper — Jay Rath

SHORT

Happy Birthday, Dorif — Dir. T.J. Williams (USA)

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Who's the Host? — Dir. Everett Kelsey & Eric Block (USA)

STEAM

Emergence in Marfa — Dir. Logan Woodyard (USA)

STUDENT

Mother of Exiles — Dir. Owen Patrick Logan (USA)

TRAILER

GhostedMD — Dir. Jarett Bellucci & Nafsika Antypas (Canada)

VR

Dolphins of the Reef — USA

WEB SERIES

Neighborhood Watch — Dir. Christin Jezak & Jonathan Stromberg (USA)

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