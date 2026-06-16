SCHOOL OF ROCK's Ava Della Pietra and More Among Nominees at 17th Annual New Media Film Festival
Pietra took home the prize for her musical short 2 Can Play.
The 17th Annual New Media Film Festival has announced its 2026 award winners, spotlighting a dynamic slate of creators whose work bridges performance, storytelling, and cutting‑edge media. This year's festival placed a special spotlight on artists with theatrical roots — including Broadway alumna Ava Della Pietra, whose musical short 2 Can Play earned the Music/Song Award.
Founded and directed by Susan Johnston, the festival has championed “stories worth telling” since 2009, celebrating creators across all cultures, all ages, and all forms of media. The 2026 edition continued that mission with a lineup featuring Broadway talent, Emmy winners, music legends, and emerging voices redefining how stories are told on screen and beyond.
Ava Della Pietra,known for her breakout performance in School of Rock, was honored for 2 Can Play, directed by Azzie Scott. The musical short blends pop, theatricality, and narrative performance, showcasing Della Pietra's evolution from Broadway performer to multifaceted recording artist and screen storyteller.
Her win underscores the festival's growing reputation as a launchpad for stage‑trained artists expanding into new media.
Several additional theater and performance community wins included:
Music icon David Byrne — creator of Broadway's American Utopia — earned the Music Video Award for What Is The Reason For It?, co‑directed with Dustin Yellin and Ricardo Villavicencio. The piece merges performance art, sculpture, and conceptual storytelling.
Emmy‑nominated performers Mary Lou Belli and Lee Garlington starred in Happy Birthday, Dorif, winner of the Short Award, bringing veteran acting craft to the screen.
KC Wayland's acclaimed audio drama universe expanded with We're Alive: Descendants S2, winner of the Podcast Award, celebrated for its ensemble‑driven, cinematic sound design.
Emmy winner Matthew Avant took home the Pilot Award for Roots & Relics, a character‑driven adventure series blending performance, mystery, and world‑building.
The festival's top honor, the Grand Prize Award, was presented to Ish Meets A Mermaid (USA), directed by Jonathan Thunder. A multidisciplinary Ojibwe artist, Thunder was recognized for his visionary blend of Indigenous storytelling and magical realism.
2026 Award Winners — Full List
GRAND PRIZE
Ish Meets A Mermaid — Dir. Jonathan Thunder (USA)
AI
Sunflowers — Dir. YongJik Lee (South Korea)
ANIMATION
The Adventures of The Sensokids — Dir. Kris Wimberly (USA)
ART
One Day the Sun Will Shine Only for You — Dir. Gjert Rognli (Norway)
CHILDREN
Kishta, the Black Cat — Dir. Matan Yedidia (Israel)
DIGITAL COMIC
Halloween Girl – Gods and Monsters — Richard T. Wilson (USA)
DOCUMENTARY
Is AI Gonna Get Better or Nah? — Dir. Nick Roth (USA)
FAITH & FAMILY
The Chapel Door — Dir. Aleksa Ristovic (Malta)
FEATURE LENGTH
Turiya – The Life and Teachings of Ramana Maharshi — Dir. Leif Heimbold (USA)
GENERATIVE MIXED MEDIA
Pieces of Pittsburgh — Christopher Ruane (USA)
METAVERSE / NFT
Signals of Light — Dir. Milena Todor Pantelic (Serbia)
MICRODRAMA
My Husband's Nephew Is My Guilty Pleasure — Dir. Ivy Yu (USA)
MUSIC / SONG
2 Can Play — Artist Ava Della Pietra (USA)
MUSIC VIDEO
What Is The Reason For It? — Artist David Byrne (USA)
NEW MEDIA
A Day (HARU) — Dir. Da Eun Kim (South Korea)
PILOT
Roots & Relics — Dir. Matthew Avant (USA)
PODCAST
We're Alive: Descendants S2 — Dir. KC Wayland (USA)
SCRIPTS – TOP PROJECTS
Daisy & Jordan — Johanna Beale Keller
Thanksgiving – An Extended Family in 3 Acts — Brian Seth Hurst
The Legend of Iron Dog — Andrea Park
Duper — Jay Rath
SHORT
Happy Birthday, Dorif — Dir. T.J. Williams (USA)
SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE
Who's the Host? — Dir. Everett Kelsey & Eric Block (USA)
STEAM
Emergence in Marfa — Dir. Logan Woodyard (USA)
STUDENT
Mother of Exiles — Dir. Owen Patrick Logan (USA)
TRAILER
GhostedMD — Dir. Jarett Bellucci & Nafsika Antypas (Canada)
VR
Dolphins of the Reef — USA
WEB SERIES
Neighborhood Watch — Dir. Christin Jezak & Jonathan Stromberg (USA)