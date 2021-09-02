Ryan O'Connell Joins Peacock's QUEER AS FOLK

Peacock TODAY announced Emmy® Award nominee and Writers Guild Award winner Ryan O'Connell will join the cast of Queer As Folk, a reimagining by Stephen Dunn, of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, as a series regular. Additionally, he will serve as a Co-Executive Producer and Writer on the series. ​

Ryan O'Connell (he/him) ("Special," "Will & Grace") will play a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence. He joins previously announced series regulars Fin Argus, Candace Grace, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly and Devin Way.

O'Connell is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Queer As Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Queer As Folk is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original British series creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4.