Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome Expecting First Child

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome Expecting First Child

31-year old actor Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with his partner of ten years, actress Georgia Groome.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news to E! stating, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

The child is the first for both Grint and Groome.

Rupert is best known for portraying the popular character Ron Weasley in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter series.

In addition to his many film appearances in October 2013, Rupert made his West End Debut in the highly antipicated revival of Jez Butterworth's MOJO, followed by a Broadway debut in Terrence McNally's It's Only A Play in 2014.




Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author Movies News Desk



  • Two-Time Oscar Winning Engineer Jim Houston Has Passed Away
  • Netflix Developing Live-Action DRAGON'S LAIR Film
  • Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand MACBETH On Hiatus
  • Meghan Markle to Narrate ELEPHANTS Documentary for Disney+
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Andy Garcia and More in REDEMPTION DAY
  • Indican Pictures Brings Vampire Thriller BLOOD WIDOW To Horror Fans This February 4