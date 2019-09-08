RuPaul's Dragcon Dazzles With 100,000 Attendees in 2019

Emmy ® Award-winners RuPaul and World of Wonder ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Million Dollar Listing," "Out Of Iraq," upcoming HBO documentary "Liberty: Mother of Exiles") hosted the third annual RuPaul's DragCon NYC at the Javits Convention Center this weekend. The drag and Pop culture extravaganza welcomed 100,000 attendees between the LA and NYC events in 2019, with over 150 of the world's top drag queens mixing and mingling with fans of all ages and backgrounds. World of Wonder made major announcements out of the convention, including the news of the "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" Las Vegas residency coming in January 2020, and the international expansion of the massively successful convention with 2020's RuPaul's DragCon UK. RuPaul's DragCon UK will make its debut at the Olympia London on January 18-19 2020, and tickets are on sale now at uk.rupaulsdragcon.com. "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage announced the news from the DragCon MAIN STAGE surrounded by stars of upcoming "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," which premieres in the US and select territories on October 3rd on WOW Presents Plus, the exclusive place to watch day-and-date with the UK transmission. Additionally, Michelle announced that The Official "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 1 Tour kicks off in November, hosted by Alyssa Edwards. Tickets are available at VossEvents.com.

Created by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul's DragCon is a family-friendly event welcoming attendees from around the world to kiki with their favorite drag queens and Pop culture stars in a creative, inclusive and accessible environment. The three day event included extensively curated panels with topics including getting out the vote in 2020 and activism in your community, drag trends and their impact on the fashion and beauty worlds, stand-up comedy showcases with emerging LBGTQ comedians, Disney on Broadway, celebrity drag makeovers, and more. RuPaul himself DJ'ed two dance party sets for all attendees to enjoy. The TikTok-sponsored MAIN STAGE included live runway performances, a kids' fashion show, fan competitions and makeovers, and electrifying performances by "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" winner Trixie Mattel, among others. Also on the floor were fan signings, the ever-popular Kids' Zone, and over 230 exhibitor booths offering everything from interactive fan experiences, exclusive merch, beauty products, apparel, art and more.

"RuPaul's DragCon NYC is over, but the love and beauty that filled the Javits Center will stay with me forever. Kudos to all of the gorgeous attendees, the super talented queens, and the spectacular vendors that came together to make magic. Can't wait for RuPaul's DragCon UK in January! And a loving reminder from Mama Ru, don't forget to sashay your way to the polls in 2020. Register to vote now at VOTE.GOV!" said RuPaul.

"At this dark time in our country we came together to celebrate life, love, and liberty. We are especially excited that THE FAMILY of all things drag is expanding from Vegas (Drag Race Live!) to the UK (RuPaul's DragCon UK) ... and beyond. We are so grateful to all the queens who came from all over the world. They remind us that we are all born naked and the rest is drag, that we are all equal, and that it's about opening our arms and hearts to one another, not building walls to keep people out," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

The convention featured Queens and other celebrity talent for performances, meet and greets, panels and more, including: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Nina West, Peppermint, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity the Tuck, Miss Vanjie, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Eureka, Acid Betty, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Kameron Michaels, Yvie Oddly, Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Monet X Change, Raven, Detox, Ross Mathews, Todrick Hall, Isaac Mizrahi, Carson Cressley, Diane Von Furstenberg, Whoopi Goldberg, the entire cast of upcoming RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Divina De Campo, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz, Gothy Kendall, Crystal, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne, and World of Wonder co-founders & DragCon co-creators Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.





