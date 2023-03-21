Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rosie O'Donnell Launches New Podcast 'Onward'

New episodes of the podcast will premiere every Tuesday.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Legendary entertainer Rosie O'Donnell will share her take on fame, family and fun from her vantage point at 61. Onward Folks! We have no other choice. During her weekly show, Rosie will speak with friends, celebrities, newsmakers, artists, poets and TikTokers.

O'Donnell moved from standup to television, film and the Broadway stage before finding widespread success as a talk-show host. Upcoming guests to the podcast include Sharon Gless, Jenifer Lewis, Fran Drescher, Ricki Lake, Camryn Manheim, Kathy Griffin, The TikTok Bubbie, Kristin Chenoweth, Dylan Mulvaney and Natasha Lyonne.

In the first episode airing today, which also happens to be Rosie's 61st birthday, she is joined by her longtime friend, Emmy-award winning actress and author Sharon Gless (Cagney & Lacey, Queer As Folk). The two friends talk about Sharon's old Hollywood family legacy through her grandfather who was a prominent Hollywood attorney, reaching for your dreams and overcoming obstacles, and love between friends.

"Onward with Rosie O'Donnell" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts as part of its Outspoken Podcast Network. Fans can listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

