Rose McIver Joins GHOSTS on CBS

Deadline reports that Rose McIver will star on "Ghosts," a new comedy pilot at CBS.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman wrote the pilot. They also produce.

Ghosts follows a young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Ryan, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. It is based on a British series.

McIver's Samantha is a put together, Type A personality who loves fun, but not as much as she loves planning fun. A freelance journalist, Sam and her sous chef husband, Ryan, spend so much time trying to make ends meet that they barely have time for each other, so when she inherits a massive country estate, she's eager to move there, rent free. A great listener and a genuinely good person, Sam strives to help the ghosts, even while being driven a bit crazy by their constant clamoring for her attention.

McIver is best known for her starring role on The CW's "iZombie." She also is known from roles on "Woke," and in the Geffen Playhouse's production of "Key Largo."

