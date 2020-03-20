Rosario Dawson to Play Ahsoka Tano in Season Two of THE MANDALORIAN

Rosario Dawson is set to play Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, according to Slash Film. Dawson will play the live-action version of the fan-favorite Rebels and Clone Wars character.

Tano made her first appearance in the 2008 Clone Wars film that led into the TV series, which was revived for its last season on Disney Plus. In 2017, Dawson said she'd be interested in portraying the character on Twitter.

The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spinoff series that is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series stars Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

The series also stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi , Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte.

Dawson starred as Mimi Marquez in the 2005 film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Rent. She currently stars on the usa network series Briarpatch. She previously starred as Claire Temple in the Marvel series of shows on Netflix. She is known for her film roles in Sin City, Clerks II, and more.

Read the original article on Slash Film.





Related Articles View More TV Stories