Role Model Performs HARMONY on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Musical guest Role Model took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform his song Harmony, giving the late-night audience a live rendition of the track.

The appearance placed Role Model in the show's musical guest slot, a segment that regularly features artists performing a single song for the studio crowd and home viewers. The performance centered entirely on the live rendition of Harmony, with no accompanying interview segment included.

The episode's full lineup, including Role Model's performance, is available to stream as part of the broader show on Peacock. The segment followed the program's standard format for musical guest appearances, giving the artist a dedicated moment on the late-night stage.

Role Model's rendition of Harmony offered viewers a direct look at the song performed live, unfolding as a standalone musical moment within the episode alongside the night's other segments.

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