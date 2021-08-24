Rob Lowe to Host Netflix's ATTACK OF THE HOLLYWOOD CLICHES! Comedy Special

Launching on September 28 is Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, a Netflix comedy special hosted by former Brat Pack member and movie star, Rob Lowe.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.

Posed in a classic crisp suit, Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can't help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from 'Walking Away from an Explosion', to the 'Meet-Cute', and 'Females Running in Stilettos' - there's also a 'Wilhelm Scream' montage for real movie buffs.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is produced by Broke and Bones, with executive producers Rob Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It is produced and directed by Sean Doherty, with Alice Mathias and Ricky Kelehar also serving as directors.

Rob Lowe's iconic career spans four decades in film, television, and theatre. He is also an acclaimed author. Lowe has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS in which he won two. He has starred in the '80s classics St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, as well as television classics such as "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation." Lowe's incredibly diverse career also includes scene-stealing work in Behind Candelabra, Austin Powers, and Tommy Boy. He just wrapped Christmas in the WILD for Netflix with Kristen Davis and was recently seen in and directed a remake of the four-time Academy Award-nominated film, The Bad Seed. Most recently, FOX announced Lowe as host and producer of "Mental Samurai," the thrilling new competition series and first-ever obstacle course for the mind that will air during the 2018-19 season. He is also currently in London shooting ITV's six-part series "Wild Bill," playing the high-flying, American cop Bill Hixon who is appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force. Lowe has been married to designer Sheryl Lowe since 1991. They have two sons, Matthew and Johnowen, who attend Loyola Law School and Stanford University respectively.

