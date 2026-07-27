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Rob Corddry Reveals He Turned Down Phil Dunphy Role on MODERN FAMILY for Ballers

The actor also weighs in on whether Leo DiCaprio could have fit on the Titanic door.

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Rob Corddry confirmed to host Ben Gleib on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB that he was once offered the role of Phil Dunphy on MODERN FAMILY and chose to star in Ballers instead. Corddry admitted the decision came down to picking the project he assumed would have a shorter run.

The conversation, part of Gleib's late-night interview format, also veered into pop culture debate territory, with Corddry and Gleib discussing whether Leonardo DiCaprio's character could have physically fit on the floating door alongside Kate Winslet's in Titanic.

Corddry has previously appeared in the Los Angeles theater community as well, having participated in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS event at The Hudson Theaters, where actors from the LA entertainment world wrote, rehearsed, and performed short plays within a single day.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB has featured a range of entertainment guests in similar candid conversations, including Mark Duplass's appearance on the show, where he named the actor he considers Hollywood's most underrated performer.

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