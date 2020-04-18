Richard Skipper Will Interview TV Star Alison Arngrim On Facebook Live

On Monday, April 20th at 5 pm, Richard Skipper interviews TV star Alison Arngrim for an intimate chat on how the coronavirus has affected her career and way of life, and on her advice to her many fans. Plus, they'll be responding to your comments and questions. Imagine "Inside the Actor's Studio," but with Skipper's own personal style.

New York Times Best Selling author of "Confessions of A Prairie Bitch: How I SURVIVED Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated", Alison Arngrim is best known to viewers world-wide for her portrayal of the incredibly nasty "Nellie Oleson" on the much loved, long running hit television series "Little House On The Prairie," and continues to amuse audiences through her many film, television, stage and multi-media appearances.

Her one woman show "Confessions of a Prairie Bitch", which started at Club Fez in New York in 2002, has now become a world-wide phenomenon, having been performed to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco, Seattle, and in France, where Alison performs entirely in French to standing room only crowds in her all French version titled: "Confessions d'une Garce de La Prairie" and "La Malle aux Tresors de Nellie Oleson."

As a stand-up comedian, Alison has headlined at nightclubs such as the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store and the Improv in Los Angeles; as well as the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York and assorted comedy venues all across the United States and Canada. (Visit http://bonnetheads.com for more info)

Originally from Conway, South Carolina, 2020 is marking Richard Skipper's 41st year in New York. He is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included KT Sullivan, Julie Budd, Steve Hayes, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Tippi Hedren, Rich Little, and David France, author of "How To Survive A Plague," Patty Farmer, author of "Starring the Plaza" and "Playboy Laughs." This past year, he completed a very successful artist in residence at The Laurie Beechman Theater in NYC where he presented a monthly talk/variety show produced by Russ Woolley. He closed the series to focus on his solo show. He opened this SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic, and The American Popular Song Society in NY. Now retitled The Magic of Believing, the show will be ready for booking after the current pandemic allows us to all rejoin the human race!

The National Association to Protect Children is founded on the belief that our first and most sacred obligation as parents, citizens, and members of the human species is the protection of children.

The National Association to Protect was established in 2004 and is recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Contributions may be tax-deductible. The National Association to Protect Children does not take government funding of any kind. Protect.Org





