Richard Flood Joins GREY'S ANATOMY

Deadline reports that "Shameless" star Richard Flood has joined the upcoming season of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

He plays a new doctor, Cormac Hayes, who will serve as the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan.

The character will replace Karev (Justin Chambers), who was fired from the hospital at the end of the last season of the medical drama.

Flood played Ford on "Shameless" in seasons eight and nine. He's also known for starring in "Crossing Lines," and in "Killing Kennedy."

Read the original story on Deadline.





