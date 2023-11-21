Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss & More to Perform at the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

The ceremony will be broadcast Friday, Dec. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Four-time GRAMMY® nominated COUNTRY MUSIC artist Mickey Guyton will deck the halls this holiday season as host of the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, a CBS special which will be broadcast Friday, Dec. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, will feature musical performances by Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh and Dionne Warwick, singing holiday classics. Guyton will also perform.

In addition to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C., the event will include performances by the United States Coast Guard’s Guardians Big Band. This year’s ceremony and official lighting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30.

First celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season. The CBS special offers a unique opportunity for friends and families across the country to tune in and celebrate this holiday tradition from the comfort of their homes.

The NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.



