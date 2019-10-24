Reelz Debuts Two More Original Series Podcasts on PodcastOne

REELZ today announced that two more of its original series are headed to PodcastOne with the launch of AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 and COPYCAT KILLERS on Thursday, November 21, 2019. New podcasts for episodes of both AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... and COPYCAT KILLERS will be available every week on Apple Podcasts and PodcastOne. Both AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... and COPYCAT KILLERS podcasts were originally slated to debut in 2020 but advanced to this year in response to customer demand based on the success of the network's MURDER MADE ME FAMOUS podcasts on PodcastOne.

"Since launching our MURDER MADE ME FAMOUS podcast last August the response has exceeded expectations with an average of 2-3 million downloads per month so we're seizing on that interest and moving up the launches for two more REELZ series podcasts," said John deGarmo, SVP of REELZ Distribution. "Both AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... and COPYCAT KILLERS are about real celebrities and real stories that fascinate the public and we look forward to sharing those stories through podcasts."

PodcastOne CEO, Peter Morris, said, "We have developed an incredible partnership with REELZ, and the fan demand is real (pun intended). We can't wait to bring this additional highly-produced content from the popular true-crime genre to even more people."

Autopsy: The Last Hours of... explores the truth behind the controversial and mysterious deaths of celebrities and people whose untimely deaths were often surrounded by elements of shock, scandal and intense media attention. Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter recounts their final hours using crucial medical evidence from the actual autopsies while interviews with friends, family and experts shed light on the events that led to the celebrity's death - finally putting an end to the mystery.

Upcoming episodes of AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... on PodcastOne:

Patrick Swayze on Wednesday, October 30

Chris Farley on Wednesday, November 6

Phil Hartman on Wednesday, November 13

Lucille Ball on Wednesday, November 20

Copycat Killers is a look behind the headlines of real-life grisly cases that copy or are inspired by memorable crimes seen in Hollywood movies, TV shows and in Pop culture. Each episode details a mystifying crime scene and breakdown of law enforcement's hunt for the perpetrators relying on extensive archive and original documents from police case files. Listeners hear from investigators who worked the case in addition to interviews with family members of victims and forensic experts.

Upcoming episodes of COPYCAT KILLERS on PodcastOne:

The Sopranos on Thursday, November 21

Reservoir Dogs on Thursday, November 28

Natural Born Killers on Thursday, December 5

Goodfellas on Thursday, December 12

For fans and anyone new to the MURDER MADE ME FAMOUS podcast there are still three new episodes set to debut starting next week with Osama Bin Laden on Tuesday, October 29. MURDER MADE ME FAMOUS examines the unnerving psychology behind murders that have been source material for television, books and movies and how certain killers capture the attention of millions. Each episode is hosted by PEOPLE crime reporter Steve Helling with insightful commentary from those connected to the case who help unravel the twisted personalities that were thrust into the spotlight.

Upcoming episodes of MURDER MADE ME FAMOUS on PodcastOne:

Osama Bin Laden on Tuesday, October 29

The Unabomber on Tuesday, November 5

Pablo Escobar on Tuesday, November 12

