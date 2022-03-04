Range Media Partners Enters Into Strategic Partnership With A+E Networks

A+E Networks®, a global multiplatform Media and IP company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally-relevant brands in the entertainment ecosystem, has entered into a strategic partnership with Range Media Partners, which connects with the world's most creatively ambitious talent, brands, and investors to create, communicate, and shape culture.

The transaction, which includes a strategic equity investment by A+E, was jointly announced TODAY by Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman, A+E Networks® Group, and Peter Micelli, Chief Executive Officer, Range Media Partners.

The strategic partnership names A+E Studios, headed by President Barry Jossen, as co-production partner for scripted television projects at Range Media Partners. The relationship also grants A+E Networks and its affiliated studios a first-look deal on factual television content for A+E's unscripted content creation unit (e.g., Category 6 Media and Six West Media.) Range Media Partners will enrich A+E Networks by providing its business units with access to Range Media Partners progressive talent representation systems and its extensive talent relationships.

Together, the collaboration brings Range Media Partners the full force of A+E Networks' global media operations, with a breadth of support capabilities that include production studios for scripted, unscripted, and independent film; its own array of curated SVODs, FAST channels and popular podcasts; and sought-after content available across every platform. The company also boasts branded experiential live events; and a thriving eCommerce business; along with its research, marketing, and massive global distribution pipeline.

This alliance positions Range Media Partners for super-charged long-term growth, supported by A+E Networks investment and global resources. A+E Studios and Range Media Partners have several collaborative initiatives already underway. Range Media Partners continues to be supported by Point72 Ventures, which remains a minority investor.

"We are thrilled to partner with Peter Micelli and Range Media Partners, whose passion and creativity in pursuit of unlocking global value for artists and fostering a forward-thinking culture of innovation aligns with our vision of the future. We were drawn to their impressive team and roster of entrepreneurially-minded talent and believe this investment will create strategic opportunities to accelerate the growth of our scripted and nonfiction content creation unit on a global scale," said Buccieri.

"Our investment underscores both our confidence in the trajectory of the industry and more specifically, the role Range will play within it. This alignment will enable diversification of our storytelling and content, amplify our efforts to shift from curator to creator, and bolster our ultimate goal to become a global IP powerhouse."

Founded in 2020, Range Media Partners represents a formidable roster of clients from all sectors of the entertainment business, including Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Benicio Del Toro, Gabrielle Union, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Vince Vaughn, Naomi Ackie, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jerrod Carmichael, Stephan James, Anna Kendrick, Shailene Woodley, Danny McBride/Rough House Pictures, Michael Shannon, Ramy Youssef, Taron Egerton, Kiersey Clemons, and Keira Knightley, writers and filmmakers including Amy Aniobi, Michael Bay, M. Night Shyamalan, Luca Guadagnino, Martin McDonagh, Damon Lindelof, Gareth Edwards, Tim Van Patten and Alma Har'el, and musical artists Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Midland, Wale, HARV, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bazzi, MAX and more.

The strategic investment from A+E Networks will further expand Range's talent representation capabilities and the incubation of talent-affiliated consumer businesses, and allow for other growth avenues, including a significant investment in the Web3 ecosystem.

"We are humbled to partner with remarkable artists, who are driven by the need to know more and do more. We are privileged to be joined by the like-minded team at A+E Networks (some of whom we have worked with for decades), who share our passion for innovation, business strategy and compelling storytelling, as we enter this next chapter," said Range CEO Peter Micelli.

The partnership is expected to accelerate the global growth of A+E Networks and the expansion of Range Media Partners services in several ways, including developing the project pipeline for A+E Studios and A+E Networks' Nonfiction Content Creation Unit (comprised of Category 6 Media and Six West Media) by aligning Range clients with strategic partnership opportunities. Additionally, the partnership will address the growing desire for music-related unscripted projects, and grant Range Music the ability to provide high quality music services for A+E Networks' content and soundtrack needs.

"A+E Studios is a proven supplier of high-quality television productions," said Barry Jossen, president, and head of A+E Studios. "We are proud to provide our services and creativity as a growth engine for Range's expansive ambitions. Range Media Partners and A+E Studios have White House Doctor in development at Fox. We have a large roster of projects ready for the marketplace, all of which perfectly fit the Range Media Partners/A+E Studios strategic alliance of bringing together high-end artists to create and produce in a talent-friendly environment to bring their visions to the screen. We are thrilled."

A+E Studios has fast become an industry leader in the creation, production, and distribution of high-quality scripted entertainment across all linear and non-linear platforms, and also serves as a primary scripted programming supplier for the A+E Networks portfolio which includes A&E, Lifetime and The HISTORY Channel. Its catalog of produced series includes "Big Sky" from David E. Kelley for ABC; Peabody Award-winning "UnREAL"; Emmy-nominated miniseries "Roots;" animated drama "The Liberator" for Netflix; and "YOU" from Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment with Warner Horizon Scripted Television for Netflix.

Upcoming projects include "The Lincoln Lawyer" from David E. Kelley for Netflix, based on the popular novels by Michael Connelly, and the A+E Studios and 20th Television drama series "Avalon" from David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly for ABC, based on a Michael Connelly short story, in addition to over seventy projects in active development at Netflix, Showtime, Peacock, HBO Max, AMC, FOX, and NBC.

A+E Studios also has multiple international platforms as part of its locally originated programming strategy, with its first local-language production, a supernatural thriller titled "The Malevolent Bride" airing in 2022 exclusively on KAN 11, Israel's Public Broadcaster.

A+E Networks nonfiction content creation unit - Category 6 Media and Six West Media - produces 400+ hours of content annually, with a current slate of projects across external partners including Disney+, HBO Max, PBS, WarnerMedia, Discovery, ID, and WE.

The Raine Group and Joe Gangitano and Adrian Perry of Covington & Burlington advised A+E Networks on the transaction. Range Media Partners was advised by Robert Benson & Rahul Patel of KING & Spalding LLP and the late Jerry Longarzo and Jeff Freid of Longarzo Vance Klevan Freid LLP.