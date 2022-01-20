Randy Travis Documentary MORE LIFE Sets Premiere Date

Award-winning Circle Network announced TODAY that it is set to premiere "More Life," a documentary on multi-award-winning artist Randy Travis featuring many of his last recorded performances, on Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 PM ET.

Made available to viewers for the first time ever, More Life will air following the season two premiere of "Upstream with Elizabeth Cook," where Elizabeth joins Randy and his wife Mary at their home in Texas for a day of fishing.

In 2011, "More Life" started as an intimate concert special honoring the 25th anniversary of Randy's iconic album Storms of Life. However many didn't know how important this documentary would become. As the film was being finalized in 2013, Randy unexpectedly became ill and suffered a massive stroke, making him unable to perform and severely limiting his speech.

"Though this documentary began as a 25th Anniversary special, it quickly pivoted into a chronicled celebration of life's setups and setbacks, after my massive stroke in 2013. The planned few months of composing, turned into 10 years-Mary and I thank the perseverance and patience of the wonderful team that waited and believed in it until completion...the ones that care and protect the legacy of my music," said Travis.

He continues, "With the colorful life I've lived and four rollercoaster decades in the music and movie industry, there are infinite stories to tell in a finite timeframe. As I watch and listen to the cadence of kind words, special memories, and well-wishes from friends and colleagues, captured in the documentary, I am reminded of the blessed life God has given me. I appreciate those who gave 'More Love' along the way, and the fans that continue to shed 'More Light' along my path. There aren't words that express the gratitude I have for the ones that came along when the day was dim, the future unknown...that gave me 'More Life'." With excitement, Travis closes with this, "Not feeling is final...and, I'm feeling great! Enjoy!"

"More Life" has grown beyond its initial vision and has become a celebration of Randy's legacy. The documentary will also feature a special duet performance with Travis and country artist Josh Turner who appeared on Travis' 25th anniversary album.

Teresa George, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Circle Network, adds "Randy Travis' light has shined brightly over this town ever since he stepped into the music scene. We are honored to have a part in sharing this inspiring story of his courage, kindness and talent with the world."

"Randy Travis is the cornerstone of Warner Music Nashville, and we are both honored and humbled to share 'More Life' with the world," said Shane Tarleton, EVP of Artist Development at Warner Music Nashville. "We've been in production for over a decade on this documentary which shines a light on the passion that still drives one of the most important voices in modern COUNTRY MUSIC history."

Leading into the documentary will be the season two premiere of Circle's original series "Upstream with Elizabeth Cook." For this episode, Elizabeth travels to COUNTRY MUSIC legend Randy Travis' home in Texas where she joined him and his wife Mary to fish. Elizabeth is given a tour of the ranch where longhorn, buffalo, and show horses reside. Elizabeth's love and respect for Randy makes for an incredibly heart-warming show.

"More Life" and "Upstream with Elizabeth Cook" will air Thursday, February 10 beginning at 8 PM ET.

"More Life" is directed and produced by Shaun Silva. Shane Tarleton and Mike Dupree serve as executive producers along with Tacklebox Films.

"Upstream with Elizabeth Cook" is produced by OEG Productions with Martin Fischer as Executive Producer and Kathryn Russ as director/producer.