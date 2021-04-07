RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Will Premiere May 1st

Mark your calendars, queens! RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under will be sashaying to screens in the US and select territories worldwide exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on May 1st, day-and-date with Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings. The eight-part series will be hosted by RuPaul with Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel alongside a slew of celebrity guests to be announced soon.

The 10 fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens competing to be Australia's first-ever Drag Race Superstar include: Anita Wigl'it (NZ), Art Simone (VIC), Coco Jumbo (NSW), Elektra Shock (NZ), Etcetera Etcetera (NSW), JoJo Zaho (NSW), Karen from Finance (VIC), Kita Mean (NZ), Maxi Shield (NSW) and Scarlet Adams (WA).

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.