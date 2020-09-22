RUN, Starring Sarah Paulson, Premieres Nov. 20 on Hulu

Watch a date announcement below!

Hulu original film RUN premieres Friday, November 20, 2020 on Hulu.

RUN joins Hulu's growing slate of Original films including PALM SPRINGS, which was Hulu's most-watched movie premiere ever, BIG TIME ADOLESCENCE and THE BINGE.

The film stars Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Paulson and introduces newcomer Kiera Allen.

Sarah Paulson is acknowledged as one of today's most critically acclaimed actresses of the screen and stage. Paulson's impressive film career includes features with ensemble members Lois Smith (Griffin & Phoenix), Austin Pendleton (The Notorious Bettie Page) and John Malkovich, whom she joins in the Netflix film Bird Box. On stage, she has appeared in a wide-range of productions including the title role in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folly, Cherry Orchard with Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, and Broadway's The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange.

RUN is the first major thriller since the 1940s starring an actual wheelchair user.

Lionsgate will release the film theatrically in select international markets.

RUN is the second feature from the filmmaking team behind SEARCHING, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before earning more than $75 million worldwide.

