RUMOURS ATL: A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Friday, January 29 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 am.

For over a decade, Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute has proven to be the most authentic live recreation of Fleetwood Mac's golden era.

With a reverence for the legendary group's rich history, Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute masterfully captures the magic of Fleetwood Mac's iconic sound. From the hauntingly beautiful melodies of Rhiannon and Songbird to the electrifying energy of Go Your Own Way, every performance is a journey through the timeless classics that defined a generation and continues to influence pop and rock music today.

Each member of Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute brings a unique touch to their role, immersing themselves in the essence of their iconic counterparts. Their attention to musical detail ensures that every show resonates with the essence of Fleetwood Mac's original spirit. Yet, beyond the impeccable recreations, there is an enigmatic quality to their performances that keeps audiences guessing and longing for more.

The band's allure lies not just in their exceptional musicianship, but in their ability to evoke the mystical charm of Fleetwood Mac. They weave an experience that transcends mere imitation, offering a glimpse into the soul of the legendary band's performances. Their intricate harmonies and evocative stage presence creates an atmosphere where each concert feels both familiar yet enchantingly new.

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute invites audiences to step into a world where the legend of Fleetwood Mac comes alive once more. With a blend of nostalgia and intrigue, the shows promise a unique adventure that longtime fans and newcomers alike will cherish.

Event Details

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute plays the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, January 29 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 am.

Tickets starting at $25 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, manages and operates the City of Clearwater-owned 2,200-seat Ruth Eckerd Hall, the 200-seat Murray Theatre, the 250-capacity ballroom, Margarete Heye Great Room, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts, the 750-seat Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The BayCare Sound located at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road. In 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, Ruth Eckerd Hall was awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Tampa Bay Times. Ruth Eckerd Hall was the only entertainment venue to make the list all five years. In 2022, The Tampa Bay Business Journal named Ruth Eckerd Hall a Top Workplace Honoree. Its mission is: Changing lives through the performing arts.

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, located in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District, was constructed in 1921 and is one of Florida's oldest operating theaters. Recently, industry trade publication Pollstar named the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre the #1 club venue in Tampa, #1 in Florida, #6 in the United States and #7 in the world, of club venues with 800 seats or less based on gross ticket sales. In 2013, the theater underwent a complete $10 million renovation and is the catalyst for downtown development. In 2019, Nancy and David Bilheimer donated $2.5 million to Ruth Eckerd Hall as part of the theatre's ongoing 'Expanding the Experience' Capital campaign. In recognition of the generous donation, the Capitol Theatre's name was changed to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

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