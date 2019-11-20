ROCK ME MOZART Nominated For Film Honors

Filmmaker Gal Yefet's "Rock Me Mozart" wins national and international acclaim. Collaborators Yefet, with Luis Aynos and Moebius Simmons, wanted to create a film immersed in the rising artform, Magical Realism.

The film was just nominated for an award at the St. Louis International Film Festival (an Academy Award Qualifying Festival) and featured at the Weird Wednesday Festival in Stuttgart, Germany. "Rock Me Mozart" tells the story of Iona, whose passion has always been for rock & roll fuels her fear that the musical artform might be going extinct. One night, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart magically appears in her bedroom in Bushwick, Brooklyn, so she decides to enlist the great - but insane - composer to re-invigorate rock & roll. Together the two set out to compose the ultimate rock album.

"As the producer of the film and together with Luis, it was very important for us to make it in a way that will allow us to tell a realistic story with a fantastic element and not a fantastic story," says the Israeli-born filmmaker; "I also wanted to make sure that we put a spotlight on Iona's own journey to avoid extinction. Iona and Wolfgang come to the realization of the difference between idealism to realism. And this is what the film is about," Yefet concluded. Rock Me Mozart is circulating numerous film festivals Miami Independent Film Festival.





