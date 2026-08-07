RITUAL SEASON 2 to Premiere on PBS Documentaries YouTube Channel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

RITUAL SEASON 2, a documentary series narrated by Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, has begun streaming with its first episode available on the PBS Documentaries YouTube channel. Presented by Independent Lens, the series moves through the streets, kitchens, and ancestral spaces of the American South, examining everyday practices such as New Orleans second lines, Sunday meals, and hair preparation as expressions of memory, resilience, and survival.

The series explores how rituals in the American South shape identity, preserve history and sustain communities, including examining code-switching as a daily practice for many people in Louisiana.

Creative Team

Donald 'D. Ray!' Washington is an executive producer and director with Louisiana Public Broadcasting. He leads documentary and cultural storytelling projects focused on community, history, and lived experience across Louisiana and the American South.

My Sherie A'Mour Johnson is a producer and multimedia journalist whose work centers on storytelling, culture, and community voices. Her approach blends documentary production with grounded, human-centered narratives across diverse subjects.

Sabrina Canfield is a screenwriter and journalist whose work explores culture, identity, and human behavior. Based in New Orleans, she has spent 20 years reporting on events including Hurricane Katrina, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and environmental racism in Cancer Alley, and has developed the screen projects Henry and Birds of Paradise.

RITUAL SEASON 2 is directed by Donald 'D. Ray!' Washington and produced by My Sherie A'Mour Johnson, with Carrie Lozano, Lois Vossen, and Royd Chung serving as executive producers. The series will also be available to stream on the PBS app and the PBS Documentaries YouTube channel.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...