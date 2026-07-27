RHYTHM IS A DANCER to Launch on Digital, Starring Tate Donovan & Amy Aquino

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RHYTHM IS A DANCER, a coming-of-age film from LAUREN CASTER centered on a donor-conceived protagonist, is set to premiere on digital platforms. The project features TATE DONOVAN and AMY AQUINO among its cast.

Ro (filmmaker Lauren Caster), a young woman with a dwindling dance career, returns home after many years to meet her biological father (Tate Donovan, Damages, The OC) for the first time. Born to Susan (Amy Aquino, Working Girl, Moonstruck), a lesbian who opted for insemination, Ro grapples with the complexities of her unconventional family dynamic and soon forms a bond at her new job with three lively 80-year-olds, who help her reconnect with her family, her roots, and herself.

The film will be available on demand starting August 4th.

About the Film

'Rhythm Is a Dancer comes from a personal chapter of my life -- discovering my biological father in my late 20s, an anonymous sperm donor used by my butch lesbian mom. It was a moment that cracked open everything I thought I knew about myself. I'd spent years imagining what his absence meant, how it defined me, and finding him didn't close that gap, it made it messier, more confusing. This film is a reflection of that mess -- and exploration of identity and connection at a time when I thought I was supposed to have already had all the answers.' -- Lauren Caster

Creative Team

Written, directed, and produced by: Lauren Caster

Cinematographer: Joe M. Han

Editor: Christopher Schaaff

Cast: Lauren Caster, Amy Aquino, Tate Donovan, Marianne Muellerleile, Jasmine Ashanti, Conor Donnally, Beau Billingslea, Bobby Costanzo, Susan Diol, Melanie Hutsell, Darlene Vogel, Kevin Brief, Ellen Gerstein

About Circle Collective

Circle Collective is a marketing, distribution and consulting firm, part of the UTOPIA family with a focus on arthouse theatrical and physical media alongside the independent, NYC and DIY spirit. Both a service-based agency partnering directly with filmmakers and distributors alike, Circle Collective also has distributed recent titles such as Michael B. Bilandic's Project Space 13, Chivas DeVinck's The Great Basin, Jay Cheel's How To Build a Time Machine or, Beauty Day, Jeff Krulik and John Heyn's Heavy Metal Parking Lot, Peter Vack's Assholes and more.

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