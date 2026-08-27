RESENTMENT Starring Lawrence Gilliard Jr. and Patch Darragh Now on VOD

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Writer/director/producer Noah Millman (Executive Producer, THE SEAGULL, INFINITELY POLAR BEAR) makes his feature film directorial debut with RESENTMENT, the sharp, dialogue-driven relationship drama about marriage, friendship, ambition, and the dangerous stories we tell ourselves to avoid confronting the truth.

The chamber drama, set over the course of one long night in a Brooklyn cocktail bar, stars Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (THE WIRE, THE WALKING DEAD), Patch Darragh (SUCCESSION), and Jen Ponton (Hulu's NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK) and is available now on Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home. Buffalo 8 handles worldwide VOD, streaming rights, and music publishing.

In the tradition of classic relationship dramas like WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, RESENTMENT centers on the relationship between three characters: David (Patch Darragh), a failed filmmaker at mid-life struggling with his obsolescence and his thirst for alcohol; Coleman (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.), David's old friend, a finance guy turned filmmaker who has hired David to edit his new horror film; and Trish (Jen Ponton), David's wife and the owner of the bar, who David fears has been having an affair with Coleman.

As afternoon turns to last call and the drinks continue to flow, long-buried resentments erupt into an increasingly volatile game of accusation, confession, and emotional warfare. Armed with biting dialogue and painful honesty, David, Coleman, and Trish are forced to confront the choices they've avoided, the lives they imagined, and the people they've become. Before dawn breaks, they'll discover whether love can survive the truth.

Inspired by personal experiences and years of observation, the film grew out of an unexpected confrontation between Millman and an old friend—an encounter that began as a casual conversation and evolved into a brutally honest examination of ambition, regret, and self-deception.

'It's a world I hope audiences believe in, and are glad to have visited, even though, or perhaps because, it's bound to take them places that are disturbing and that make them uncomfortable,' says writer/director Noah Millman, Gone Fishing Media.

Before stepping behind the camera, Noah spent sixteen years working on Wall Street while continuing to write and develop creative projects. His journey from critic and writer to filmmaker mirrors many of the themes explored in RESENTMENT: the fear of starting over, the struggle between ambition and compromise, and the courage required to finally pursue the work we are meant to create.

Buffalo 8 handles worldwide distribution. RESENTMENT is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

About Buffalo 8 Distribution

Buffalo 8 makes film distribution transparent and accessible by helping filmmakers reach global audiences through innovative marketing strategies and direct output deals with streaming platforms, networks, and international partners. Based in Santa Monica, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, finance, and distribution. The company describes itself as an entrepreneurial culture fused with a love of storytelling, the creative arts, and a passion for delivering original stories.

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