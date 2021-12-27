RE:Anime Films Releases Live-Action JU JUTSU KAISEN Featuring Asian American Cast

RE:Anime Films premiered its live-action adaptation of "Jujutsu Kaisen". Julie Zhan (HBO Visionaries, Zoetic) and Hana Wu (Five-Cent Life) portray the iconic anime characters in the short film.

The project adapts one of the series' most popular fight scenes between Maki Zenin (Hana Wu) and Kasumi Miwa (Julie Zhan). "This scene was chosen because we wanted to take on the challenge of adapting the fight choreography and atmosphere from the original animation while remaining true to the original's intention," says Director Nik Shaw, founder of RE:Anime Films.

"Hollywood is adapting more anime content, but none of them seem to remain truthful to the source. My main goal is to use our team's love, expertise and deep knowledge of anime to create content that stays true to the original creators' visions and stories."

Shaw's not alone in his vision for authentic live-action anime films as the production's channel reaches close to a million subscribers. With each RE:Anime release aiming to create a positive impact in Hollywood's anime adaptations, fans are especially excited for the reaction this new film will bring.

RE:Anime has captured over 84 million total views with refreshing and accurate takes on various manga and anime shows like "One Punch Man", "Naruto", "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and more.

RE:Anime is a production company focusing on developing Japanese anime and manga into authentic live action films and series. Found under Nik Shaw in 2017, Re:Anime's productions have gained over 50 million views. Growing from a collective passion for changing the misrepresentation and anime culture in Hollywood, the company gives opportunities for Asian American actors as well as respect for the anime's creative direction. RE:Anime's live-action adaptations include "One Punch Man", "Naruto", "Batman Beyond", "Avatar: The Last Airbender", "Tokyo Ghoul" and more. To learn more visit, reanimefilms.com