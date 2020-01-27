REAL SPORTS Premiere to Include Retrospective on Kobe Bryant

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, which will mark its 25th anniversary in April, returns for an all-new season of enterprise reporting when the program's 274th edition debuts tomorrow, TUESDAY, JAN. 28 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT), exclusively on HBO.

The episode will now include a retrospective segment on Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died tragically on Sunday in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, CA. REAL SPORTS revisits two longform pieces on Bryant that bookended his prolific career: A 2000 feature reported by James Brown when Kobe was in his fourth season and a 2016 profile from correspondent Andrea Kremer as Bryant was bringing the curtain down on his NBA career and transitioning to new endeavors in entertainment, sports and business.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.





Related Articles View More TV Stories