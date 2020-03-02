RATINGS: ZOMBIES 2 Delivers 1.9 Million Kids and Nearly 5 Million Total Viewers for Disney Channel

Another howling success for kids, tweens and families was delivered by the premiere telecast of the Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2" (Friday, Feb. 14, 8:00 p.m.), which according to Nielsen's Live+7 data is the #1 cable telecast of 2020 to-date (excluding sports/news programming) with nearly 5 million Total Viewers 2+. It was watched by 1.9 million Kids 6-11 viewers (12.56 rating), 1.4 million Girls 6-11 (18.43 rating), 1.6 million Tweens 9-14 (9.98 rating), 1.1 million Girls 9-14 and 4.9 million Total Viewers - higher ratings than its Feb. 2018 predecessor, "ZOMBIES." The sequel posted cable television's highest ratings among all Kid and Girl demographics since Disney Channel's premiere of "Descendants 3" in Aug. 2019. Replays of the movie are strong performers on Disney Channel linear, Video On Demand and DisneyNOW and it ranks in the Top 5 TV Chart on Apple iTunes.

The monstrously big hit movie stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Kingston Foster, James Godfrey, Naomi Snieckus, Tony Nappo, Jasmine Renee Thomas, Emilia McCarthy and Noah Zulfikar.

Its 10-song soundtrack continues to climb the music charts, reaching #1 on iTunes Soundtrack chart and outpacing the 2018 movie's music by more than 22% in the U.S.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, "For anyone who thought 'zombies were dead,' think again! Clearly, the originality and creativity brought by our brilliant production team - the director, producers, writers, songwriters and composer and an incredibly talented cast -- has re-awakened kids' fascination with this genre of storytelling."

The movie sequel was directed by DGA Award-winner Paul Hoen (his 15th movie for Disney Channel including 2018's "ZOMBIES") and written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for "ZOMBIES." Anna Gerb ("All Is Lost," "Triple Frontier"), Hoen, Light and Raso are executive producers, and Mary Pantelidis is producer. The production designer is Mark Hofeling. The director of photography is Rudolph Blahacek. The choreographer is Jennifer Weber, and the costumer is Trysha Bakker. The composers are George S. Clinton and Amit May Cohen. The editor is Lisa Binkley.

A multitalented array of songwriters wrote and produced the 10-song soundtrack for the movie:

· Antonina Armato, Tim James Price, Thomas Armato Sturges and Adam Schmalholz wrote four songs, each produced by Antonina Armato and Tim James Price.

· "We Own the Night" performed by Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Ariel Martin.

· "Like the Zombies Do" performed by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Chandler Kinney and Pearce Joza.

· "Call to the Wild" performed by Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Ariel Martin.

· "One for All" performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renee Thomas and Noah Zulfikar.

· Mitch Allan, Chantry Johnson and Michelle Zarlenga for "We Got This," which Allan and Zarlenga also produced. It's performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Emelia McCarthy, Jasmine Renee Thomas, James Godfrey and Noah Zulfikar.

· Josh Cumbee and Jordan Powers for "Gotta Find Where I Belong," which was produced by Cumbee. It's performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

· Ali Dee Theodore, Ricardo Belfort, Doug Davis, Sarai Howard, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff, James K. Petrie and Jodie Shihadeh for "I'm Winning," which was produced by Ali Dee Theodore, Doug Davis and Anthony Mirabella. It is performed by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renee Thomas and Noah Zulfikar.

· Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell for "Flesh & Bone," produced by Doug Rockwell. It is performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Ariel Martin.

· Dustin Burnett and Paula Winger are writers/producers for "Someday Reprise." It is performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

· The end credit song, "The New Kid in Town," was written by Jack Kugell, Hanna Jones, Matt Wong and Paulina Cerrilla, and produced by Jack Cugell, Jamie Jones and Matt Wong. It is performed by Baby Ariel. An original music video is also on Disney Channel.





