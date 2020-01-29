RATINGS: Two Tyler Perry Series Deliver 3.5 Million Total Viewers

BET's hit original series, "Tyler Perry's The Oval" soars during its midseason finale on Wednesday, January 22 from 9pm-11pm ET, scoring 3.5 MM total viewers (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).* Engagement was at an all-time high on BET with "Tyler Perry's Sistas," retaining more than 100% of its lead in series, "Tyler Perry's The Oval." The Wednesday night episodes of "Tyler Perry's The Oval" and "Tyler Perry's Sistas," also logged double-digits-L+3 ratings lift vs. their LSD numbers, +50% and +63% respectively.

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" nabs multiple #1 rankings including:

#1 New scripted cable series for general market P18-49 & P2**

#1 Viewed show on TV for the night for AA viewers P2+ (1/22/20)**

#1 Most Social Cable Drama on TV for the night (1/22/20)***

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" and "Tyler Perry's Sistas," delivered the following**:

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" midseason finale recorded: .877 P18-49 rating Live+3, 1.8 M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .832 P18-49 rating Live+3, and 1.7M total viewers P2+ (on BET alone).

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" episode #112 recorded: .965 P18-49 rating Live+3, 1.7M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .915 P18-49 rating Live+3, and 1.6M total viewers P2+ (on BET alone).

Social highlights for "Tyler Perry's The Oval" and "Tyler Perry's Sistas" include***:

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" was the #1 Most Social Cable Drama on TV on Wednesday, January 22 (1/22/20).

To date, there have been over 33M social streams for "Tyler Perry's The Oval."

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" was the #2 Most Social Cable Drama on TV on Wednesday, January 22 (1/22/20).

#SistasOnBET trended in the top 10 consecutively for 2 hours in the US. It peaked at #5 from 11pm-12am.

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" and "Tyler Perry's Sistas" are executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer of both series for Tyler Perry Studios. "Tyler Perry's The Oval" will return in the spring and fans can stream and binge the first 12 episodes now on BET+ (BET.com/BETPlus.)





