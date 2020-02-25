RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 For 54 Straight Months In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of February, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 54 straight months (215 out of 217 weeks). TODAY also won in total viewers last Thursday.

Additionally, TODAY posted its best total viewer average in six weeks and its closest total viewer margin with GMA in seven weeks. TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by a giant 78% versus last week. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS

FEBRUARY 2020 (MONTHLY)

TODAY ranked #1 in A25-54 for the 54th consecutive month

TODAY averaged 1.229 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +78,000 (+7%) and CBS by +480,000 (+64%)

Versus prior month, TODAY added +25,000 A25-54 viewers and saw its demo advantage over GMA grow by 20%

TODAY ranked #1 in A18-49 for the 59th consecutive month

TODAY averaged 899,000 A18-49 viewers, +113,000 (+14%) over GMA and +366,000 (+69%) higher than CBS

TODAY increased its A18-49 viewership by +21,000 compared to January, while its advantage over GMA rose by 22%

TODAY averaged 3.711 million total viewers, topping CBS by 706,000 (+23%)

TODAY's total viewership increased by +26,000 compared to prior month, and reduced the gap vs. GMA by 15%

Week of 2/17/2020

ProgramP25-54P25-54P18-49P18-49P2+

RtgImpsRtgImpsImps

TODAY0.991,2050.698943,760

CBS THIS MORNING0.667990.455833,115

GOOD MORNING AMERICA0.941,1360.607733,792

TODAY averaged 1.205 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +69,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +406,000 (+51%)

TODAY has ranked #1 in A25-54 for 215 of the last 217 weeks

TODAY averaged 894,000 A18-49 viewers, +121,000 (+16%) more than GMA and +311,000 (+53%) higher than CBS

TODAY had its best A18-49 lead over GMA in four weeks (week of 1/20/2020)

Week-over-week, TODAY's A18-49 delivery increased by +21,000 (+2%) while its lead over GMA was 16% higher.

TODAY averaged 3.760 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +645,000 (+24%)

This was TODAY's best total viewer average in six weeks (week of 1/6/2020) and its closest margin with GMA in seven weeks (week of 12/30/2019)

Compared to prior week, TODAY's total viewership increased by +69,000 (+2%) while closing the gap with GMA by 78%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-2/23/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 18% higher than the same point last season (+106,000 vs. +90,000 last season)





