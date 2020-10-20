RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Rules as #1 Social Late Night Program

Having generated 11.6 million Total interactions to lead the next closest series by 4.5 million.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is leading the 2020-21 television season as the #1 most-social program across all of television, having generated 11.6 million Total interactions to lead the next closest series by 4.5 million Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Linear Window; 9/21/20-10/18/20; All Series).

Since its season premiere on Sept. 21, "Tonight" has accumulated the #1 most content responses (33 million), comments (871,000), shares (3.5 million) and new fans (1.3 million) among all TV shows across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses, Comments, Shares, New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; 9/21/20-10/18/20).

In linear ratings for the week of Oct. 12-16, encore telecasts of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have averaged a 0.19 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.127 million viewers, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, rebroadcasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.10 in adults 18-49 and 617,000 viewers overall. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 in the timeslot versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, total viewers, adults 25-54, adults 18-34, all key adult-female demographics and men 25-54.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Oct. 12-16. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.19 rating, 2 share (R)

CBS "Late Show," 0.22/2 (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 0.26/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.15/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.10/1 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.07/1 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.127 million viewers (R)

CBS "Late Show," 1.469 million viewers (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 1.763 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.928 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.617 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.708 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.404 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Kimmel was an encore.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.25 rating, 2 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.31/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.32/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.19/3

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.15/2

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.13/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.09/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.429 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.673 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.657 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.955 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.942 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.903 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.473 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF OCT. 12-16

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20 **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.10 (R) **

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.26

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.19

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.675 million viewers **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.267 million viewers (R) **

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.554 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.385 million viewers

** "Daily Show" was preempted on Monday and "Conan" was preempted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

