RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Special Puts ABC in Front

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/21/20):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC and NBC are potentially inflated due to local market NFL preemptions (ABC - Pittsburgh: 0.8% of U.S. A18-49 / NBC - Cincinnati: 0.7%).]

ABC (3.988 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) got another boost to victory on Monday from a special "The Bachelorette" (4.929 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) followed by a repeat of "CMA Country Christmas" (2.108 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

CBS (2.552 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) was a distant second with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.064 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.381 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Kid of the Year" (1.400 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7) and "Bull" (2.534 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

NBC (1.394 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) likewise opted for second runs of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" (1.426 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5) and "Weakest Link" (1.331 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.054 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up special Monday editions of "Next" (1.194 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7) and "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (0.913 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

And finally, encores of "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" (0.691 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and "Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020" (0.702 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) rounded out the night on The CW (0.697 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Next (vs. 12/15/20)

+20.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+200.00% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Same Time, Next Christmas (Repeat))

-50.00% - Next (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

-50.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds (vs. PRODIGAL SON (Repeat))

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/23/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some local NFL coverage is currently reflected in CBS and FOX fast-affiliate averages.]

CBS (4.955 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) got a boost on Monday with its special "The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen" (6.570 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) followed by repeats of "All Rise" (4.310 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and "Bull" (3.984 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4).

NBC (2.668 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) then claimed the silver with encores of "Holidays with the Houghs" (2.424 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special" (2.790 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2).

Next up was ABC (2.636 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and repeats of "Same Time, Next Christmas" (2.821 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "The Good Doctor" (2.265 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9).

FOX (1.907 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) likewise opted for second runs of "9-1-1" (2.300 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "Prodigal Son" (1.514 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

And finally, the penultimate "The Christmas Caroler Challenge" (0.579 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and the finale to "The Christmas Caroler Challenge" (0.541 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) rounded out the night on The CW (0.560 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen (vs. THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Repeats))

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 8:00 (vs. Arrow (Repeat))

-50.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 9:00 (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Repeat))

Source: Nielsen Media Research