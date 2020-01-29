RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Hits a New Series High in Households

During the week of Jan. 13, 2020, "Tamron Hall" grew for the 2nd straight week to hit a new series high in Households (+10% - 1.1 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and for the 3rd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+1% - 1.356 million vs. 1.343 million) to deliver its largest audience since mid-November-since the week of 11/18/19.

Monday's telecast of "Tamron Hall" (on 1/13/20), featuring guest Oprah Winfrey, tied the show's debut as its highest-rated telecast ever in Households (1.2 rating) and marked its 3rd most-watched telecast yet (1.507 million).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall are the executive producers. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers P2+, Households Live + SD weeks of 1/13/20, 1/6/20 and 11/18/19. Season averages: Syndication Season (9/9/19-1/19/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.





