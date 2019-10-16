RATINGS: New CBS Series Continue To Show Strength
CBS' freshman series continue to demonstrate solid performances, while the Network's veteran shows were the top drama and top comedy last week (week ending Oct. 13).
On Monday, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA was the night's #1 new series in viewers (5.30m) and was up +9% in adults 25-54 (1.2/04 from 1.1/04) while remaining even in adults 18-49 (0.7/03) compared to last week. New drama ALL RISE (5.27m) was the night's #2 new series in viewers behind the new CBS comedy. Rounding out the night, at 10:00 PM, BULL was first in viewers (6.11m) while adding +210,000 viewers (from 5.90m, +3%) from last week.
On Tuesday, CBS was first in viewers (8.86m) and won Tuesday for the third time this season. NCIS was first in viewers (11.19m), ranked #1 for the night and was the week's top drama. At 9:00 PM, FBI was first in viewers (8.70m) and was the night's #2 program in viewers, beating "This Is Us" by +1.45 million viewers. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS at 10:00 PM was first in viewers (6.69m).
On Thursday, YOUNG SHELDON was the night's top scripted series in viewers (7.63m). At 8:30 PM, THE UNICORN was the night's #1 new series in viewers (5.15m) and adults 25-54 (1.1/04, tied with CAROL'S SECOND ACT) and adults 18-49 (0.7/03). At 9:00 PM, MOM was second in viewers (5.78m) and tied for second in both adults 25-54 (1.3/05) and adults 18-49 (0.8/04) behind NFL football. At 9:30 PM, CAROL'S SECOND ACT was second in viewers (4.95m) and tied with THE UNICORN as the night's #1 new series in adults 25-54 while placing #2 behind THE UNICORN in viewers and tying for #2 in adults 18-49 (0.6/03) with EVIL. EVIL was also second in viewers (3.67m) behind football.
The Network continued its Friday dominance - remaining first in viewers (7.05m) every week this season. At 8:00 PM, HAWAII FIVE-0 was first in viewers (7.09m) while posting its largest audience since March 8. HAWAII FIVE-0 was Friday's second-most-watched broadcast behind BLUE BLOODS.
At 9:00 PM, MAGNUM P.I. was first in viewers (6.43m) and posted its second largest audience with a regularly scheduled episode to date. MAGNUM P.I. was the night's #3 program in viewers behind BLUE BLOODS and HAWAII FIVE-0. At 10:00 PM, Friday juggernaut BLUE BLOODS was again first in viewers (7.64m), adults 25-54 (1.1/04) and tied for first in adults 18-49 (0.6/03). BLUE BLOODS was the night's #1 program in viewers.
On Sunday, CBS was second in viewers (10.35m), adults 25-54 (2.5/09) and adults 18-49 (1.9/08) behind NFL football. From 7:00-7:31 PM, CBS' late-running NFL coverage delivered 25.57 million viewers. At 7:31 PM, 60 MINUTES was first in viewers (12.41m) and posted its largest audience since March 31. 60 MINUTES was Sunday's most-watched non-sports program. At 8:31 PM, GOD FRIENDED ME was also second in viewers (6.89m) and was the night's #1 entertainment program in viewers. At 9:31 PM, NCIS: LOS ANGELES was second in viewers (6.63m), while at 10:30 PM, MADAM SECRETARY (10:31-11:31 PM) delivered 4.51 million viewers.
NATIONAL NIELSEN SUMMARY - PRIMETIME
Week #3 of 2019-2020 Season (ending: 10/13/19)
|
VIEWERS
|
(000)
|
CBS
|
6.61
|
NBC
|
6.35
|
ABC
|
4.02
|
FOX
|
5.97
|
A25-54
|
Rtg
|
Sh
|
CBS
|
1.4
|
5
|
NBC
|
1.9
|
7
|
ABC
|
1.0
|
4
|
FOX
|
2.1
|
8
|
A18-49
|
Rtg
|
Sh
|
CBS
|
0.9
|
4
|
NBC
|
1.4
|
7
|
ABC
|
0.7
|
4
|
FOX
|
1.7
|
8