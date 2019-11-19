RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 18-49 for 4th Time in Last 5 Weeks

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 18-49 (285,000) for the 4th time in the last 5 weeks during the week of Nov. 11, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" (1.172 million and 285,000 respectively) outperformed NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (1.124 million 273,000, respectively) by 48,000 Total Viewers and by 12,000 Adults 18-49.

In addition, "Nightline" (387,000 and 285,000 respectively) led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (333,000 and 234,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+54,000) and Adults 18-49 (+51,000).

"Nightline" posted gains on the previous week (1.128 million, 376,000 and 272,000, respectively) across the board: Total Viewers (+4%), Adults 25-54 (+3%) and Adults 18-49 (+5%).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+40,000 - 401,000 vs. 361,000) and Adults 18-49 (+28,000 - 290,000 vs. 262,000).

In addition, "Nightline" is slashing its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-64% - 27,000 vs. 74,000) and Adults 18-49 (-60% - 21,000 vs. 52,000) to its closest-ever performances in both key adult measures in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included an exclusive interview with a 13-year-old survivor of the Mexican ambush that killed nine, continuous coverage of the impeachment inquiry, a school shooting in Southern California, how Sunny Hostin's childhood experience motivated her to study law, an interview with Dolly Parton, and a look at the Broadway show centered on Tina Turner's story.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Nov. 11, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,172,000 387,000/0.3 285,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,180,000 333,000/0.3 234,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,124,000 407,000/0.3 273,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 11/11/19), Previous Week (w/o 11/4/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/12/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 11/17/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 11/18/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





