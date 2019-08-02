RATINGS: NFL Opens Preseason on Top for NBC on Thursday

NBC (4.995 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) pulled into the top spot on Thursday with its telecast of "NFL Kickoff Pre-Game" (5.616 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) and "NFL Preseason: Hall of Fame Game - Denver vs. Atlanta" (4.871 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1).

FOX (2.877 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was the silver draw with fresh installments from "MasterChef" (3.319 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) and "Spin the Wheel" (2.435 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Next up was CBS (2.868 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its trio of "Love Island" (2.405 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Big Brother 21" (3.781 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "Elementary" (2.416 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.358 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up originals from "Holey Moley" (3.242 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5), "Family Food Fight" (1.847 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8) and "Reef Break" (1.985 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, the series finale of "iZombie" (0.801 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and a new "The Outpost" (0.652 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.727 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - The Outpost

+16.67% - Holey Moley

+14.29% - MasterChef

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Spin the Wheel

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - Family Food Fight

0.00% - Reef Break

0.00% - iZombie

-25.00% - Elementary

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

+40.00% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. The Gong Show)

0.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

-11.11% - MasterChef (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

-20.00% - FAMILY FOOD FIGHT (vs. MATCH GAME (Repeat))

-22.22% - NFL Preseason: Hall of Fame Game - Denver vs. Atlanta

-25.00% - REEF BREAK (vs. Take Two)

-26.32% - NFL Kickoff Pre-Game

-28.57% - BIG BROTHER 21

-40.00% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-47.37% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon (Repeats))

-54.55% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)





