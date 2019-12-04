RATINGS: NBC's Late Night Shows Hit New Highs During Week of Nov. 25-29

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" have delivered their top weekly adult 18-49 averages in the past year and "A Little Late with Lily Singh" has generated its top rated week to date.

According to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.57 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.375 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Nov. 25-29, generating "Tonight's" top week of mostly originals in 18-49 since Nov. 19-23, 2018 (0.77) and its most-watched week since Feb. 25-March 1, 2019 (2.563 million).

It's the fourth straight week "Tonight" has increased its overall audience, from 1.693 million viewers for the week of Oct. 28, to 1.775 for the week of Nov. 4, to 1.863 for the week of Nov. 11, to last week's 1.897 million for the week of Nov. 18, to last week's 2.375 million.

Fallon led the week versus the ABC and CBS competition in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

"Tonight's" week was paced by strong results following primetime NFL telecasts on Thursday and Sunday. The Thanksgiving night episode (1.03 rating in adult 18-49 rating, 3.668 million viewers overall) scored the show's top results for an original telecast in the past year, best since the Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 Thanksgiving post-NFL installment.

Versus the show's prior Thursday post-NFL telecast on Sept. 5, last night's edition was up +10% in 18-49 (1.03 vs. 0.94) and up +26% in total viewers (3.668 million vs. 2.912 million).

The Thanksgiving "Tonight" was up +171% from the show's season-to-date originals average in 18-49 (1.03 vs. 0.38, including Sunday NFL nights) and +1.826 million persons or +97% in total viewers (3.668 million vs. 1.842 million).

For the week, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" earned its top Nielsens since the week of Nov. 19-23, 2018, last year's Thanksgiving week (0.40 in 18-498, 1.655 million viewers overall. For both the week and the season, Meyers leads the timeslot's ABC and CBS competition in total viewers and very key demographic.

Thursday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" drew a 0.54 rating in 18-49 rating and 1.929 million total viewers, for Seth's best results in both measures since the show's 2018 Thanksgiving telecast. Versus Seth's prior NFL-boosted Thursday, the Thanksgiving edition was up +6% in 18-49 (0.54 vs. 0.51) and up +18% in total viewers (1.929 million vs. 1.640 million).

Versus Meyers' season-to-date average for originals weeks, the Thanksgiving telecast was up +147% from in 18-49 (0.54 vs. 0.22) and +71% in total viewers 2+ (1.929 million vs. 1.128 million)

At 1:35 a.m. ET, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" rose to its top weeklong results to date, a 0.21 in adults 18-49 and 876,000 viewers overall. Thursday's telecast posted the show's best results to date for an individual episode, a 0.38 18-49 rating and 1.229 million total viewers. Versus its season-to-date average for weeks with mostly originals, the Thanksgiving "A Little Late" was up +153% in 18-49 (0.38 vs. 0.15) and +84% in total viewers (1.229 million vs. 668,000).

On the digital front, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" generated 60 million digital views last week, up +10% from the prior week, despite having only four Monday-through-Friday original episodes this past week. "Tonight's" 60 million views ranked it #2 for the week among all entertainment programs, behind only "Saturday Night Live" (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube + Facebook], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/25/19-12/1/19; Brand Type: TV Shows. Excludes Children's programs and WWE)/

With 319,000 Total Interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, "Tonight" was the most-social late-night series of the week and accounted for three of the top five most-social episodes in the late-night daypart, including the Bernie Sanders (#1) and John Boyega (#2) episodes, which were driven by strong Instagram engagement, while Daisy Ridley's episode (#5 for the week) was led by Twitter activity spiking during her rap (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 11/25/19-12/1/19; Late Fringe Daypart, Linear Metric, Series Only.)

Year to date, "Tonight" has accumulated 2.3 Billion Youtube views which is up +16% from 2018.

For the 2019 year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 Most-Viewed Entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-12/1/19), and the #1 Most-Social late-night series of 2019 across broadcast and cable (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-12/1/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" earned 17.5 million Youtube views last week, +10% above the show's weekly average in 2019, despite airing just two "A Closer Look" segments during the week instead of the usual three. The two "Closer Look" segments alone totaled 6.5 million views. With 3.7 million views, Monday's "A Closer Look" was the most-viewed Youtube video across all Entertainment TV programs for the week (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings , ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/25/19-12/1/19).

Year-to-date, "Late Night" has amassed 660 million views on YouTube, which is up +107% from the same time-frame last year. Among new videos, "Late Night" has generated 568 million views, up +95% year-over-year

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" continues to generate strong buzz across social platforms, with another 276,000 Responses last week, to rank as the #1 most-engaging new program across genres and platforms since its premiere on Sept. 16 (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Digital Audience Rating [DAR]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-12/1/19).

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, the show has amassed 34 million views on YouTube, which ranks #1 across all new series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-12/1/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Nov. 25-29. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.57 rating, 5 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.18/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.31/3 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.24/3 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.21/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.375 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 3.054 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.884 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.027 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.388 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.274 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.876 million viewers *

* Thursday's NBC programs were delayed by the overrun of a primetime NFL game. Wednesday through Friday editions of "Kimmel," Thursday and Friday CBS telecasts and Friday NBC telecasts are excluded from these averages due to the Thanksgiving holiday. "Tonight" also aired a Sunday edition, delayed by an NFL overrun.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.42 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.45/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.21/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.007 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.549 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.957 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.166 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.300 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.267 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.698 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF NOV. 25-29

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.12 (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.319 million viewers (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.335 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.656 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.547 million viewers

** Thursday's "Daily Show" was preempted.





