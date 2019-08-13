RATINGS: NBC Wins The Week Of Aug. 5-11 In Total Viewers

NBC has tied for #1 for the primetime ratings week of Aug. 5-11 in adults 18-49 and won the week in total viewers, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It's the eighth week in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 in total viewers and fifth time in seven weeks NBC has earned at least a share of the 18-49 lead. NBC also tied for #1 for the week in adults 25-54.

"America's Got Talent" continued its streak this summer of ranking as television's #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired, while last week also tying as the #1 program of the week in the key adults 18-49 demo.

In 18-49, Tuesday's "Bring the Funny" tied for #8 among primetime shows on the Big 4 networks, Monday's "American Ninja Warrior" ranked #10, Wednesday's 8 p.m. "Ellen's Game of Games" encore tied for #11 and Monday's "Dateline NBC" and Wednesday's 9 p.m. "Ellen's" tied for #15.

Finishing in the top 10 in total viewers with the #1-ranking "Talent" were "Ninja Warrior" (#5) and "Bring the Funny" (#9).

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and is #1 or tied for #1 in adults 18-34, all key adult-female demos, men 18-49 and men 25-54. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.097 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 579,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 46 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Aug. 5-11

ABC...0.6

NBC...0.6

Fox...0.5

CBS...0.5

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

NBC...3.3 million

CBS...3.0 million

ABC...2.9 million

Fox...1.7 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.4

CBS...1.3

Fox...1.3

ABC...1.2

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...7.8 million

NBC...6.6 million

ABC...5.3 million

Fox...4.6 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of Aug. 5-11:

Monday

NBC won Monday night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) was the #1 most-watched show of the night in total viewers, retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 99% in total viewers (4.6 million vs. 4.7 million).

L+35+Digital+Encores: Within 35 days, "American Ninja Warrior" has been growing this summer by +179% in adults 18-49 and +7.2 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens, to a 2.64 rating in 18-49 and 11.8 million viewers overall in L+35+digital+encores.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, maintaining 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and adults 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.9), while retaining 96% in total viewers (3.4 million vs. 3.6 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 9.7 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) outrated ABC's season premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise" by +36% in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.1 from 8-9) and +6.1 million persons or +171% in total viewers (9.7 million vs. 3.6 million), while scoring as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. Week to week, "AGT" was up +25% in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.2) and +21% in total viewers (9.7 million vs. 8.0 million). L+35+Digital+Encores: "America's Got Talent" is growing by +179% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing and encores, increasing all the way to a 4.18 rating, while adding +9.2 million viewers, growing to 19.0 million persons in L+35+Digital+Encores. Digital & Social: "America's Got Talent" has amassed 2.12 billion views across all digital video platforms so far this summer. "Talent" is the #1 most-social Broadcast Series of the year (27.6 million Total Interactions to-date in Linear metrics, Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 1/1/19-8/11/19. Linear Metrics. Series only. Live or New. All dayparts and channels. Excludes News & Sports).

"Bring the Funny" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) jumped +29% week to week in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and +19% in total viewers (4.2 million vs. 3.5 million). The summer's #1 new series (18-49 and total viewers, L+7) beat this week's ABC-CBS timeslot competition combined in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs. a combined 0.6), adults 25-54 (1.2 vs. a combined 0.8) and total viewers (4.2 million vs. 4.1 million). L+7+Digital+Encores: "Bring the Funny" is increasing by +95% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after seven days of digital and linear delayed viewing and encores, growing to a 2.06 rating, while adding +3.8 million viewers, growing to 9.2 million persons in L+7+Digital+Encores

Wednesday

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in 18-49, topping originals that included CBS' "Love Island" season finale (0.5) and ABC's "Press Your Luck" (0.6). The 8 p.m. rebroadcast equaled the highest 18-49 rating for a Wednesday "Game of Games" encore so far this summer.

A second rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) outrated ABC's original "Card Sharks" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.890 million viewers) in the timeslot in 18-49 and total viewers.

"The InBetween" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating since June 5 in 18-49 (0.5) and grew for a second straight week in total viewers to the show's most-watched episode since June 19 (2.7 million). "The InBetween" finished within 0.1 of a point of the timeslot lead in adults 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.5 for ABC's "The Match Game") and adults 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.7 for "Match Game"). L+35+Digital: After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing, "The InBetween" grows by +163% in adults 18-49 and adds +3.2 million viewers overall to its next-day "live plus same day" results, increasing to a 1.36 rating in 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers overall.

Thursday

An encore telecast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) topped ABC's original competition of "Holey Moley" in total viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.3 million).

A rebroadcast of "Hollywood Game Night" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) outscored ABC's original competition of "Family Food Fight" in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and total viewers (1.9 million vs. 1.4 million).

An encore telecast of "Law & Order: SVU" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) beaet ABC's original competition of "Reef Break" in adults 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.2), adults 25-54 (0.5 vs. 0.3) and total viewers (1.8 million vs. 1.5 million) and tied CBS' original "Elementary" for #1 in the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in men 18-49, women 18-49.

Friday

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the prior week's encore in this slot in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and grew +2% in total viewers (2.189 million vs. 2.151 million).

A rebroadcast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in the key news demographic of adults 25-54 L+7: Through the traditional September-to-May season, Friday's "Dateline" grew by +51% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.5 in 25-54, 2.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 Big 4 primetime telecast of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 (tie) and total viewers.





