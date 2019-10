RATINGS: NBC, THIS IS US Hold Onto Demo Crown on Tuesday

NBC (6.991 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) once again took home the demo crown on Tuesday with its mix of "The Voice" (8.421 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2), "This Is Us" (7.237 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (5.315 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

CBS (8.782 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) likewise continued its total viewers reign with its trio of "NCIS" (10.979 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "FBI" (8.629 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.739 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

Next up was FOX (3.239 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with fresh installments from "The Resident" (3.605 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Empire" (2.872 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.697 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up originals from "The Conners" (5.651 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "Bless This Mess" (3.865 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Mixed-ish" (3.436 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9), "Black-ish" (3.040 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Emergence" (3.094 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #14).

And finally, the return of "The Flash" (1.627 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #13) and an encore of "Batwoman" (1.105 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (1.366 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - The Conners

0.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

0.00% - The Resident

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - Black-ish

-5.88% - This Is Us

-11.11% - New Amsterdam

-11.11% - Empire

-15.38% - NCIS

-16.67% - Emergence

-20.00% - FBI

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

-16.67% - The Voice

-20.00% - FBI

-21.43% - NCIS

-22.22% - NCIS: New Orleans

-25.00% - The Flash

-30.43% - This Is Us

-38.89% - THE CONNERS (vs. 2018 American Music Awards)

-42.86% - New Amsterdam

-55.56% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 2018 American Music Awards)

-61.11% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 2018 American Music Awards)

-61.11% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 2018 American Music Awards)

-72.22% - Emergence (vs. 2018 American Music Awards)





