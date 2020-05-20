RATINGS: NBC, THE VOICE Finale Hold Off Competition on Tuesday

NBC (6.665 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) held off the competition on Tuesday thanks to its "The Voice: Live Cutdown Show" (5.134 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and the two-hour season finale of "The Voice" (7.431 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1).

FOX (3.067 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) was a close second with a special "The Masked Singer" (4.165 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) followed by a repeat "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.968 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Next up was CBS (5.607 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its repeat trio of "NCIS" (6.715 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "FBI" (5.623 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (4.482 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.231 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4) offered up its specials "After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special" (2.633 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8) and "The Story of Soaps" (2.030 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, the linear debut of "DC's Stargirl" (1.207 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and a new "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.803 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) rounded out the night on The CW (1.005 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

+12.50% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. MasterChef Junior)

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. The 100)

-18.18% - The Voice

-38.46% - After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SPORTSCENTER SPECIAL (vs. American Housewife/The Kids Are Alright)

-43.40% - The Story of Soaps (vs. Various)

