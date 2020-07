RATINGS: NBC Repeats Top Viewers; Share Demo Crown on Wednesday

NBC (3.566 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) led a low key Wednesday with its repeat lineup of "Chicago Med" (3.700 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Chicago Fire" (3.535 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (3.464 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

The silver went to CBS (2.751 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) with a new "Game On!" (3.269 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.535 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "SWAT" (2.450 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was FOX (1.731 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) with encores of "MasterChef" (1.729 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and a second "MasterChef" (1.733 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.812 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up repeats of "The Goldbergs" (2.686 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2), "Black-ish" (1.930 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "The Conners" (1.949 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "American Housewife" (1.671 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) plus a new "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" (1.318 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, originals from "The 100" (0.690 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and "Bulletproof" (0.372 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.531 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - The 100

+50.00% - Game On!

0.00% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

0.00% - Bulletproof

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

0.00% - Bulletproof (vs. JANE THE VIRGIN (Repeat))

-25.00% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (vs. MATCH GAME (Repeat))

-40.00% - GAME ON! (vs. BIG BROTHER 21)

